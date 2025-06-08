What’s Trump Hiding? Japan’s Game-Changer Jet Faces F-47 Sabotage Plot

New Delhi: Stirring fresh controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has allegedly put pressure on Japan to abandon its advanced sixth-generation fighter jet program. According to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, Trump unexpectedly called Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru and pushed him to consider buying the American F‑47 jet.

This is the same Washington that once refused to sell its F‑22 fighter jet to Tokyo, citing its sensitive technology.

The world is now racing to develop sixth-generation fighter aircraft. India, Japan, Russia, China, the United States and several European countries are in the race. Japan among them has taken the lead. Through its Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), Japan is working with Italy and the United Kingdom to build a next-gen jet. The country is known for its advanced technology – something even the United States acknowledges.

But now, Trump’s direct intervention has raised eyebrows. The report says he spoke to Ishiba about his recent Middle East trip. Then, suddenly, he started talking about the F‑47. He praised the aircraft and even told the Japanese prime minister that “47 is a lucky number”. The US president urged Japan to buy the jet. He also praised the F‑22, which Japan had long wanted but was denied.

Following this, Trump brought up the F‑55 – a newer and twin-engine version of the F‑35 stealth fighter. He asked Ishiba if he would like to see “the best fighter jet America has”. “We will give Japan the best,” he has been quoted by the newspaper as saying.

However, it remained unclear what exactly Trump meant. Later, Japanese officials confirmed Trump had simply asked if Japan was interested in buying U.S.-made jets.

Reports suggest the United States wants to sell a slightly downgraded version of the F‑47 to close allies. Trump had previously joked that allies call often, wanting the F‑47, and that the United States gives a 10% discount “because who knows if they will stay allies?”

At present, Japan operates the F‑35 and may expand its order. It has also shown interest in the U.S.-made C‑17 Globemaster III transport plane. However, Japan is already developing its own sixth-gen fighter under GCAP. So, Trump’s sudden push for the F‑47 has raised suspicion.

Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan agreed in 2022 to jointly build a sixth-gen fighter jet using cutting-edge technology. This led to the creation of GCAP. The project is massive, with a budget between $40-50 billion. But it has faced criticism in Japan’s parliament due to rising inflation and a shrinking welfare budget.

Is U.S. Trying to Undermine GCAP?

Some defence analysts believe that the United States wants to disrupt the GCAP. Many European nations are supporting this project. If it succeeds, America could lose buyers for the F‑47. That would hurt the U.S. defence industry and weaken its influence.

If Japan chooses the F‑47, the GCAP may lose credibility. But if Japan stays with the GCAP, it could be a diplomatic blow to the United States, especially since Tokyo is seen as a key pillar in the QUAD and the Indo-Pacific strategy.

The United States might offer financial incentives and easier deals for the F‑47, but experts warn it could be a short-term gain and a long-term loss. Japan’s decision will influence many other nations, including India, which is also developing its own jet under the AMCA project. If Japan sticks with the GCAP, it may inspire India to pursue a more balanced and independent defence strategy.