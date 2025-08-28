What’s US’s New ‘Loyalty Test’ – A Tool To Deny Visas, Green Cards To Immigrants Questioning America?

New Delhi: A new immigration directive is now in force across the United States. It reshapes how the government reviews visa and green card applications. It also affects the citizenship process. The focus has shifted. Character and loyalty are now key factors.

The change comes from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). A policy alert was issued on Saturday. The new guidelines give officers more freedom to deny applications. Behaviour seen as “anti-American” carries serious consequences.

Support for extremist ideologies will not be tolerated. The agency has made this clear. “America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser.

He added, “Immigration benefits, including to live and work in the United States, remain a privilege, not a right.”

Until now, citizenship was mostly a checklist process. If the eligibility boxes were checked, approvals followed. That system is no longer in place. Officers must now take a fuller view of applicants. Both positive and negative factors come into play.

Positive factors include family relationships, community involvement and voluntary service. On the other hand, criminal records, extremist links or anti-American speech may hurt the outcome. Online content will be reviewed. Social media presence is now a critical part of evaluation.

A memorandum released on August 15, 2025, explains the expanded “good moral character” standards. Officers have been directed to look at lifestyle, affiliations and even digital behaviour. Endorsements of terrorist groups or antisemitic ideologies may lead to a denial.

Discretion also applies to investor visa cases. Fraud or national security risks now carry stronger penalties. The same rules affect student visa extensions. F and M visa applicants must now undergo closer inspection.

Recent months have seen a shift. Several F-1 student visas were cancelled. Some students were linked to protests or online expressions. Though some decisions were reversed, the episode exposed the fragile position of non-citizens.

The White House earlier warned of visa cancellations for students protesting against Israel and its PM Benjamin Netanyahu for carrying out genocide in Gaza. The USCIS has now linked social media activity to anti-American behaviour. These patterns will weigh “overwhelmingly negative” in immigration cases.

Speech is protected for citizens under the First Amendment, immigration benefits are not. Non-citizens face different standards. Words, actions and digital footprints now shape outcomes.

The USCIS data from 2024 shows over 8,18,000 people became citizens that year. Future applicants face an added challenge. Meeting the eligibility criteria will not be enough. Demonstrating loyalty will also be required.