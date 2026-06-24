/What Usha Vance said about her Hindu identity in front of JD Vance and why it is being talked about

New Delhi: After US Vice President JD Vance earlier said he hoped his wife might one day follow his Catholic faith, Usha Vance said she has never felt any need to change her religion.
JD Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019. Before that, he identified as an atheist. It was during that earlier phase of his life that he met Usha, who comes from a Hindu family background. The couple now has three children and are expecting their fourth.
The debate around religion surfaced after JD Vance, during an interview, said he wished his wife might eventually follow his spiritual journey. The comment soon went viral on social media, with people in the United States and India weighing in on it.
Usha addressed the matter in an interview with CBS News on June 14. JD Vance was also present during the conversation. She said she has always felt secure in her own background and upbringing and never saw a reason to move away from it.
“I am from a Hindu family, and I grew up in a very happy and secure environment. I never felt the need to look for something different, as my husband did,” she said.
She also responded to the perception that her husband regularly encourages her to convert. “You tried therapy, church worked,” she told JD Vance during the interview, referring to their different paths toward faith.
Earlier, at an event, JD Vance had talked about balancing politics and family life while his wife was pregnant with their fourth child. Usha was present in the audience at the time.
She has worked as a lawyer and previously served as a clerk for US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. She was raised in Southern California in a family of Indian immigrants. She has described her upbringing as rooted in Hindu traditions.
In the CBS interview, she addressed another perception about their marriage, especially the idea that JD Vance is pushing for her conversion. She said this view is often misunderstood.
“At one point people really picked up on this idea that JD was interested in my conversion. I think that was misunderstood because he is Catholic, and part of his faith is sharing it. But it is not like he talks to me about conversion every day,” she said.
Usha’s response has been seen in political and academic circles as a statement of personal identity rather than a comment on marital disagreement.
Political scientist Richard Hanania wrote on X that, “I like this woman a lot. JD Vance can change every aspect of his identity to gain power. But he cannot change Usha.”
Usha Vance: I didn’t need to convert to Catholicism and try to be someone I’m not like JD because I grew up in a happy, stable household.— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 23, 2026
I love this woman. JD can rewrite every aspect of his own identity in order to gain power. But he can’t change Usha. pic.twitter.com/GRsjBRdKKv
South Asia historian Audrey Truschke also commented on Usha’s statements, describing them as important from a religious studies perspective. She said that Usha’s description of Hindu identity came from family life and cultural upbringing rather than formal religious practice.
She said that Hindu identity in such cases does not always fit neatly into standard academic definitions of religion-based strictly on ritual or belief. She also said that Catholic practice has clear boundaries that limit non-members from taking part in certain rites.
She added that exposure to cultural practices through books, festivals or travel does not define religious identity in a formal sense, a distinction often talked about in academic study of religion.
This one is for the religious studies scholars -- Tying one's Hindu identity to happily married parents (rather than anything theological or ritual), plus no qualms with raising one's children Catholic, a religion that structurally excludes you.— Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) June 23, 2026
pic.twitter.com/PtSOqO9bVM
Conservative commentator Laura Loomer praised Usha’s remarks and called them strong. She said she should not be expected to change her faith to satisfy political expectations.
JD Vance recently published a book titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, where he writes in detail about his religious journey. He describes growing up in a mixed Christian environment, moving away from religion during college years and later converting to Catholicism.
In the book, he also discusses how marriage and family life influenced his return to faith, while acknowledging that his religious views should not be imposed on his wife.
Catholicism is a minority faith in the United States, but it has long played an influential role in American conservative politics. Vance describes his faith as part of a broader political outlook that he believes offers an alternative to both liberal and traditional right-wing positions.
Vance writes that after marriage, when he and Usha began thinking about having children, he saw himself as “Christian curious” (exploring interest in Christianity) and Catholicism began to appeal to him on an intellectual level. He also felt concerned that his rising interest in religion might end up putting pressure on his wife, who was raised in a Hindu tradition or feel like something being imposed on her.
According to him, Usha felt that faith had played a positive role in his life, especially given his difficult and emotionally challenging early years.
However, his book offers only limited and careful detail about Usha’s own personal religious beliefs.
Vance’s recent statements have caused disappointment among some supporters of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. Last week, during a visit to Switzerland, his comments made during an interaction with MAGA supporters grabbed headlines after he expressed a positive view of Pakistan.
Standing along with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, the US vice president said, “I often joke that there are two very important people in my life, one Indian and one Pakistani. My wife is Indian, and Pakistani Field Marshal Munir is the other.”
Later, when a Pakistani journalist asked him about Pakistan’s role in US-Iran talks, he responded, “I love Pakistan.”
Within sections of the MAGA movement, which believes in American nationalist politics and hardline identity positions, his comments about Pakistan’s military leadership were not received comfortably.
Republican Senator Rick Scott also expressed disapproval. “Pakistan has a long history of providing safe haven to terrorists, and at the moment they appear more concerned with supporting Iran’s decades-long terror campaign than building peace,” he said.
Republican leader Tim Sheehy told Fox News that Pakistan had sheltered Osama bin Laden for over a decade and had supported the Ayatollah regime through ISIS networks.
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