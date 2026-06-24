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What Usha Vance said about her Hindu identity in front of JD Vance and why it is being talked about

Sitting with her husband who follows Catholic faith, she told CBS News that her faith has never felt like something that needed to change.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:36 AM IST
What Usha Vance said about her Hindu identity in front of JD Vance and why it is being talked about
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children visit Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. (File photos: ANI)Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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