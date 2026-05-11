What was in Iran’s response that made Trump lash out online?

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 10) criticised Iran after Tehran responded to an American proposal aimed at reducing hostilities in West Asia and the Gulf region. Calling the response “totally unacceptable”, he expressed growing anger in Washington as diplomatic efforts struggle to move forward.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was unhappy with the message received from Iran’s representatives. “I have just read the response from Iran's so-called "Representatives”. I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote.

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The post came shortly after Iranian state media confirmed that Tehran had formally responded to the latest US proposal through Pakistani mediators. According to reports published by the state-run IRNA news agency, Tehran sent its reaction to Washington’s proposal for ending the war and reducing tensions in the region.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war,” IRNA reported.

“According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region,” the report said.

Iran pushes demands in response draft

According to the reports, Iran’s draft response includes several demands directed at Washington. Tehran has asked the United States to “lift sanctions on Iran”, end the “blockade on Iranian ports”, withdraw American forces from the region and “cease all hostilities”.

The proposal, as per reports, also includes a demand for an end to “Israel’s war in Lebanon”.

Iran’s response came after repeated statements from the country’s foreign ministry spokesperson, who had said Tehran’s “views and considerations” on the American-led proposals would be shared once a full review had been completed.

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The diplomatic exchanges are taking place at a time of rising regional tension. Iranian officials recently warned that Tehran would stop following what it described as a policy of strategic restraint regarding retaliatory strikes. The warning followed reports from Gulf countries about fresh maritime and territorial hostilities, including an attack on a freighter travelling toward Qatar.

Trump attacks Obama and Biden over Iran policy

Trump also used the moment to launch attack on former US presidents, especially Barack Obama, accusing earlier administrations of helping Iran financially and politically.

In another lengthy post on Truth Social, he claimed Iran had spent “47 years” deceiving the United States through what he described as a strategy of “delay, delay, delay”!

“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit "pay dirt" when Barack Hussein Obama became President,” Trump wrote.

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He accused the then Obama administration of giving Iran “a major and very powerful new lease on life” through sanctions relief and financial arrangements under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter,” Trump claimed.

He further said Iran had “finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President”.

He also targeted former President Joe Biden, saying Obama “was a disaster as our "Leader", but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden”!

‘They have no navy, no air force’

Earlier on Sunday, during an interview with journalist Sharyl Attkisson, Trump said the United States was keeping surveillance on Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles and warned that any attempt to access the sites would trigger military action.

He claimed Iran’s military capabilities had been heavily damaged. “They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” he said during the interview.

He also argued that Iran’s military and infrastructure had suffered such heavy damage that if the United States stepped away now, Tehran would need “20 years to rebuild”.

ALSO READ: Trump criticises Iran offer, says US weighing deal vs tougher action

When asked whether US combat operations in the region were over, Trump suggested that military action could continue. He estimated that American forces had destroyed around 70 percent of their intended targets.

Reiterating his opposition to Iran’s nuclear ambitions, he said the international community could not allow what he called a “crazy” regime to acquire nuclear weapons.

The US president also defended his decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing that Iran would have eventually used a nuclear weapon against Israel and the wider Middle East if the deal had continued.