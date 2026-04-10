What will the world look like after Trump's stint? The forming of a new global world order

As the world grapples with the unpredictable policies of the US President Donald Trump, the global order has shifted rapidly toward multipolarity, with his tariff threats and sanctions driving a decline in dependence on the United States.

Though, the Trump 2.0 era does not erase U.S strength, but it dramatically weakens the credibility of American leadership, leaving allies uncertain and rivals emboldened.

The result is an age of fragmentation, in which the old question, “Who runs the world?”- gives way to a messier one: Which kind of disorder prevails?

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Fragmentation, not order: The post-Trump world

By the mid‑2020s, the old post–Cold War era had effectively ended, and US President Donald Trump’s 2nd term had become the accelerant rather than the exception.

The United States remains the strongest military power, but its alliances are frayed, its democratic values seem tarnished, and its strategic coherence is questioned by allies and rivals alike,even more after the February 28 ‘pre-emptive’ strikes along with Israel on Iran, leading to a full-blown war in West Asia.

Experts and geopolitical analysts believe that the coming decade will be less about who wins hegemony than about which kind of disorder prevails.

What we already know is that the next era will be more divided than the last.

A decade ago, another cold war seemed like a worst‑case scenario, but now, clear‑cut blocs anchored by two poles, Washington and Beijing, with New Delhi rising rapidly, it may be the best‑case outcome because at least they bring some predictability.

Last month at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said, "India should understand that we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago... Then the next thing we know, you are beating us in many commercial things...”, the statement aptly encompasses Washington’s growing insecurity with middle powers emerging as competitors and not dependents.

In a recent Foreign Policy issue, global Strategists such as Hal Brands sketch three overlapping trajectories for the post‑Trump world. The first is a revival of block politics, with the United States and China organising rival spheres in Asia, Europe, and beyond.

In this scenario, key allies and middle powers face clearer “choose‑sides” pressures, especially in trade, technology standards, and arms procurement.

The second is an “age of empires,” where great powers like Washington, Beijing, and Moscow act less like rule‑bound states and more like revisionist powers, testing territorial norms and using coercive tactics.

The third is a darker “jungle law” world, where alliances fray, nuclear taboos erode, and every state fends for itself in a patchwork of improvised coalitions and private‑sector security arrangements.

Trump’s second term also creates space for middle powers to step forward. Countries such as India, Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, and several African and Southeast Asian states are positioned to shape a more bottom‑up architecture.

These actors share interests in defending multilateralism, diversifying trade and supply chains, and building autonomous regional security arrangements, and not to forget the Global South unity and the BRICS influence.

The geographical divide and dominance

Yet the Geography comes into play significantly; the north‑south divide and divergent threat perceptions make durable coalitions hard to form.

The outline of a new global order is therefore emerging unevenly, through trade deals, coalitions on AI and climate, and regional defence initiatives rather than grand bargains in Geneva or Hague.

The electrostate vs the petrostates

Underpinning this political contest is an “ecological cold war” between what historian Nils Gilman calls electrostates and petrostates. Electrostates are those betting on green energy, critical‑mineral supply chains, and digital infrastructure, such as China, much of the EU, and parts of the Global South.

Petrostates are those doubling down on fossil fuels and energy leverage, including the United States under a Trump‑led push for domestic production and energy exports. Control over energy flows, mineral deposits, and technological systems will determine who anchors the next era, because once a country locks into a power grid, battery network, or digital stack, switching is costly and slow.

The decline of NATO's relevance

In this world, where modified diplomacy is at play and strategic autonomy governs nations, the transatlantic relationship is under particular strain.

Experts stress that the Trump administration must decide whether it wants Europe primarily as a culture‑war battleground or as a genuine defence partner.

Rhetoric on climate, migration, and sovereignty has pushed Europeans toward more autonomous defence and foreign policy, even as they remain dependent on U.S. military power.

A more stable transatlantic relationship remains possible, but it requires Washington to treat Europe as a strategic equal and Europeans to build a credible, coherent defence capacity.

One thing the world knows is that the globe after Trump’s second stint will be less like a single, coherent “liberal order” and more like a contested, layered jigsaw with competing blocs, rising middle powers, and an infrastructural cold war over energy, minerals, and technology.



