When Ras Laffan burns, India pays: The geopolitics of your budget

Imagine waking up one morning and finding that your cooking gas cylinder now costs ?200 more than last month. Your petrol bill has jumped. The price of everything from vegetables to medicines has gone up — because all of it needs fuel to reach you. That is not a scene from a future nightmare. That is exactly where India and the world are heading right now, because of what just happened thousands of kilometres away in the Persian Gulf.

Let us understand this simply.

There is a massive gas field in the Persian Gulf called South Pars. Think of it as the world's biggest underground gas treasure, shared between Iran and Qatar. This one field supplies natural gas to a huge part of the world. On the 19th of March 2026, Israel attacked this field. A few hours later, Iran hit back — and fired missiles at the world's biggest LNG facility called Ras Laffan in Qatar.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Now, what is LNG? LNG is simply natural gas that has been cooled down so much that it turns into liquid form, making it easier to put on a ship and send across the ocean. Countries like India buy this liquid gas, warm it back up, and use it in homes, factories, and power plants. Ras Laffan is where most of this gas comes from — it supplies about 20% of the entire world's LNG. When that place burns, the whole world feels it.

And India? India feels it the most.

Qatar is India's biggest supplier of LNG. Out of every 10 gas tankers that come to India, more than 4 come from Qatar — almost entirely from Ras Laffan. India imported 27 million tonnes of LNG last year, and 11.2 million tonnes of it came from Qatar alone. Now that facility is damaged badly, with large fires and heavy destruction reported. Even after the war stops, nobody knows how long it will take to fix and restart production.

But it does not stop at LNG.

India imports more than 88% of its crude oil from outside. 60% of its cooking gas — the LPG in your kitchen cylinder — comes from abroad. And a massive 90% of that LPG passes through a narrow sea route called the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf. That same route is now under threat because of these attacks. Tankers are stuck. Many cannot pass through. The supply chain is already breaking.

This is why your LPG cylinder is becoming harder to get and more expensive. This is happening right now, not in the future.

As these attacks happened, global oil prices shot up from just above $100 per barrel to around $118 per barrel within hours. Natural gas prices have also jumped sharply. Every time oil price rises by this much globally, it adds pressure on India's import bill — and that pressure quietly lands on your grocery bag, your electricity bill, and your petrol pump.

Now comes the politics, and it is worrying.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE also reported attacks. Iran warned it would attack energy facilities across the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia's SAMREF refinery in Yanbu was hit by a drone. Kuwait reported attacks too. The whole energy belt of the world is on fire — literally and figuratively.

US President Donald Trump came out and said America had no knowledge of Israel's attack on South Pars. He warned Iran that if it attacks Qatar's LNG facilities again, the US will destroy the entire South Pars field. At the same time, he asked Israel not to attack South Pars again unless Iran targets Qatar.

These are dangerous words. Because somewhere in between these threats and counter-threats, the energy supply that keeps the world running is getting destroyed, piece by piece.

Energy experts are saying Iran is heading towards a worst-case situation. One expert put it plainly — it is very hard to imagine things going back to normal after what has happened since the end of February.

So what does all this mean for you, sitting at home in India?

It means your LPG cylinder will cost more. It means petrol and diesel will go up. It means factories will slow down because they cannot get gas to run machines. It means prices of goods will rise. It means the Indian government will have to spend more foreign money to buy energy — money that could have been used for hospitals, roads, or schools.

Wars fought far away in the Persian Gulf do not stay there. They travel quietly, hiding inside your gas cylinder, your fuel tank, and your monthly budget.

And that is the truth no evening news bulletin is saying loudly enough.