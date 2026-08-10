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When Strait of Hormuz reopens, why these fouled ships could unleash silent invasion across oceans

Scientists warn that long-idle vessels may carry marine species to ports across the world. The risk could increase as shipping through the region resumes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 12:45 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
When Strait of Hormuz reopens, why these fouled ships could unleash silent invasion across oceans
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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