When the courtroom becomes a weapon: The judicial complicity in Bhutto’s execution

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not led to the gallows by justice. He was led there by power, with the courtroom serving as its most elegant disguise. Pakistan has spent decades hiding behind the fiction that Bhutto’s hanging in 1979 was a tragic but lawful conclusion to a murder trial. That fiction became much harder to sustain in March 2024, when Pakistan’s own Supreme Court unanimously concluded that Bhutto did not receive a fair trial and that the proceedings failed the requirements of due process. That ruling did not merely revisit a controversial old case. It tore open one of the ugliest truths in Pakistan’s history: Bhutto’s execution was not a legal event with political consequences. It was a political event staged in legal form.

The murder case itself bore the fingerprints of political construction. Bhutto was prosecuted after General Zia-ul-Haq overthrew his elected government in the July 1977 coup. Human Rights Watch noted that this was the only case in Pakistan’s judicial history to be tried in a high court rather than a trial court, denying him the ordinary right of appeal. Later commentary in Dawn underlined the same structural distortion: the trial was moved to the Lahore High Court without notice to Bhutto, while concerns about judicial hostility and bias hung over the proceedings. In any serious legal system, such features would raise an immediate alarm. In Pakistan under military rule, they were treated as acceptable mechanics for disposing of an inconvenient civilian leader. That is why independent observers did not see a hard case honestly tried. They saw a verdict being built around a preselected target.

What made the trial intolerable was not only the weakness of fair-trial safeguards, but the judiciary’s willingness to bless an atmosphere already poisoned by dictatorship. The Lahore High Court handed down the death sentence. The Supreme Court then upheld it by a split 4-3 decision, one of the narrowest possible margins for sending a former prime minister to the gallows. Decades later, Pakistan’s Supreme Court acknowledged that neither the Lahore High Court proceedings nor the appellate process met the standards of fair trial and due process. Its later detailed opinion went even further in moral implication, saying the country had been captive to martial law and the courts were captive as well. That is the heart of the scandal. The judges did not merely fail to stop a miscarriage of justice. They helped convert military intent into judicial outcome.

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This is why Bhutto’s hanging should be remembered as judicial complicity, not judicial error. An error suggests misjudgement inside a functioning system. Bhutto’s case showed something darker: a court system willing to become the finishing chamber of authoritarian politics. The military had already decided Bhutto was too dangerous to live as a democratic rival. What it required from the judiciary was not truth-finding, but laundering. It needed a sentence that would look constitutional, procedural, respectable. And the courts supplied it. Pakistan can soften the language if it likes, but the substance remains the same. A death ordered in a regime of coercion and dressed up in defective legal process is not justice. It is punishment by costume.

The precedent was devastating. Bhutto’s execution taught Pakistan’s power structure that legal process could succeed where open dictatorship alone might fail. A coup is blunt; a judgment is antiseptic. A general can jail a rival, but a court can disqualify him, sentence him, and hand posterity a paper trail to confuse repression with legality. That lesson did not die with Zia. Pakistan’s later history repeatedly showed how decisive political outcomes could be produced through the bench: Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court in 2017, and in 2024 six Islamabad High Court judges publicly alleged interference and intimidation by intelligence agencies in politically sensitive cases. The pattern is unmistakable. Bhutto was not an isolated tragedy. He was the template.

If Bhutto’s execution is remembered merely as a controversial trial, then the judiciary escapes with embarrassment. If it is recognized for what it was, a political elimination wrapped in legal ritual, then Pakistan must confront a much harsher truth about its institutions. Courts do not lose legitimacy only when they break the law. They lose legitimacy when they make law serve power so obediently that citizens can no longer tell where adjudication ends and regime service begins. Bhutto was killed once by the state. But Pakistan’s judiciary has kept killing the truth about that case each time it reduced the episode to a disputed verdict rather than naming it as a foundational act of legalized political violence.

Bhutto’s execution should therefore remain a permanent indictment of Pakistan’s courts, not an uncomfortable historical footnote. The military chose the destination. The judiciary paved the road. And until Pakistan fully admits that one of its most famous executions was political vengeance performed in the language of law, every modern claim about judicial independence will remain haunted by the same question: when power next demands a victim, will the courts resist it or once again provide the script?