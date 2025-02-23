Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday came down heavily on the “Left” and lashed out at them for their “double standards,” accusing them of labelling leaders like US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "threat to democracy."

Speaking via videolink at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, the Italian Prime Minister hailed Trump and JD Vance while criticizing "elites" and left-wing politicians. The Italian PM underscored that the Left had become highly frustrated, and with the rise of the US President, their frustration has turned into hysteria.

"The Left is nervous and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria, not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally. When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen," Meloni said.

"Today, when Trump, Maloni, Millay or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy. This is the last double standard, but we are used to it, and the good news is people no longer believe in their lies, despite all the mud they throw at us. Citizens keep voting for us," she further stated.

The Italian PM’s participation at CPAC came as she faced backlash from the opposition leaders back home who called for her to cancel her appearance, especially after former Trump advisor Steve Bannon’s controversial speech. Bannon appeared to make a Nazi-style salute during his address, prompting Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein to accuse CPAC of being a “neo-fascist gathering.”

Meloni, however, dismissed these criticisms and aligned herself with the conservative movement, reiterating her belief in serving the people rather than ruling over them. "We serve the people; we do not rule over them," she said.