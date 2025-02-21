When US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Flagged Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh, Pakistan

Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, 43, has been appointed as the new Director of National Intelligence (DNI) under U.S. President Donald Trump. While announcing her nomination, Trump referred to Gabbard as a “proud Republican” with a “fearless spirit.” Although often mistaken for having Indian heritage, she does not have any direct ancestral ties to India.

As a military veteran, Gabbard has been a vocal critic of the U.S. Army’s overseas deployments. She made history as the first Hindu member of the U.S. Congress and has previously drawn attention for condemning violence against Hindus in countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Her first name, Tulsi, is derived from a sacred plant in Hinduism. She follows a vegetarian lifestyle and openly embraces Hindu beliefs. Her mother, who was born in the United States, converted to Hinduism and raised her children in the faith.

In 2021, Gabbard introduced a resolution in the U.S. Congress addressing the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, citing repeated attacks on the community. She also called for action against the Pakistani Army for its role in the 1971 atrocities, when East Pakistan gained independence and became Bangladesh.

Tulsi Gabbard raises her voice against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh – calls for awareness and action#TulsiGabbard #bangladeshihindus #Hindus #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/6zV89RNDTU February 21, 2025

During the 1971 conflict, the Pakistani Army carried out targeted attacks on Bengali Hindus, forcing many to flee their homes. Gabbard’s resolution stated that the violence claimed the lives of an estimated 2-3 million people.

In 2017, she was elected co-chair of the House of Representatives’ India Caucus. In this role, she highlighted Pakistan’s involvement in supporting terrorism in India’s Kashmir region and Afghanistan.