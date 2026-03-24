When Washington sneezes, Dhaka catches a cold: The danger of western market dependence

The United States and the European Union absorb more than 70 percent of Bangladesh's garment exports. Garments account for the majority of Bangladesh's total export revenue. That level of market concentration has led to repeated periods of economic disruption and has not elicited a policy response proportionate to the documented risk.

The 2013 Rana Plaza factory collapse set off the clearest example. The United States suspended Bangladesh's Generalised System of Preferences benefits that year, although garments were not covered under that scheme. The EU launched compliance reviews and increased scrutiny under its preferential trade framework. International buyers slowed or paused orders during factory audits, directly affecting garment factories through reduced order volumes and production delays. The financial cost to Bangladesh's export sector was significant due to delayed and lost orders.

A decade later, the pattern repeated. Concerns raised by US and European governments over labour rights and political conditions in Bangladesh through 2023 and 2024 led to increased scrutiny and compliance pressure from Western buyers. European buyers tightened compliance requirements on Bangladeshi suppliers. In both episodes, the condition affecting market access had nothing to do with the price or quality of Bangladeshi goods. It was political.

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Demand cycles in Western markets create a separate layer of risk. Bangladesh's garment export revenues fell during the COVID-19 recession and during the 2022 to 2023 period, when high inflation pushed American and European households to cut discretionary spending. They were disrupted during the 2008 financial crisis. Reduced retail demand in New York or Berlin translates into lower order volumes from factories in Gazipur and Narayanganj within one or two buying seasons.

Bangladesh's apparel exports to India stood at roughly $550 million in recent fiscal years. That is a small number compared to India's consumer market of 1.4 billion people, which is expanding its spending on apparel, particularly in mid-market segments where Bangladeshi factories are price-competitive.

ASEAN economies, several of which are growing faster than the US and EU, absorb minimal Bangladeshi export volumes. Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where Bangladeshi diaspora communities are large and apparel demand is consistent, are also underserved by Bangladesh's current export infrastructure. Neither market imposes the political conditionalities that Western buyers and governments attach to market access.

Export revenue concentration above 70 percent in two markets means that when those markets slow simultaneously, as they have, Bangladesh has limited alternative revenue flows to absorb the shock. It also means that Western governments and buyers hold leverage over Bangladeshi trade policy that regional partners do not have and would not need to exercise.

The risk management argument for export diversification toward India and South Asia does not require Bangladesh to abandon Western markets. It requires building enough parallel export capacity in regional markets that a downturn or political disruption in the US or EU does not translate immediately into a national economic problem.