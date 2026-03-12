Where is Iran’s new supreme leader? Why Mojtaba Khamenei addresses nation but stays off camera

US-Israel vs Iran War: Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei addressed the nation for the first time on March 12 without appearing on camera. The decision intensified questions about his health after reports suggested he was injured during the opening phase of the war.

His statements were broadcast by state-run Press TV where a news anchor read the message instead of the cleric addressing the nation directly. The unusual format drew attention across political circles and foreign capitals since the country’s highest authority traditionally appears in person during moments of national crisis.

Reports circulating in Iranian and international media have suggested that Mojtaba suffered injuries when the United States and Israel launched strikes at the start of the war on February 28. Officials familiar with the situation have indicated that the 56-year-old cleric sustained injuries to his legs during the attacks and has been staying at a secure location while recovering.

Iranian state television added another layer to the mystery by describing the new leader as a “wounded veteran of the Ramadan war”, a phrase that has been interpreted as confirmation that he was injured during the war. The broadcast did not provide details about the nature of the injuries, leaving observers to piece together information from scattered official remarks.

Despite the speculation, individuals linked to Iran’s leadership circles have said the new supreme leader is safe and capable of performing his duties. Messages shared through official channels have indicated that his condition is stable and that there is no immediate concern regarding his ability to guide the country during the ongoing crisis.

Mojtaba became the leader of Iran after his father, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, was killed in the first strikes of the war (on February 28). The attacks by the United States and Israel hit important locations connected to Iran’s leadership and military. The strikes pushed the region into a devastating war.

The new leader’s first message talked mainly about the war and the deaths of Iranians during the attacks. The statement described the casualties as martyrs and presented their deaths as a turning point that would decide Iran’s response in the coming phase of the war.

The address also highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. He described control of the waterway as a powerful tool in the confrontation with Iran’s adversaries. The narrow passage serves as one of the world’s most critical oil routes and any disruption quickly sends shockwaves through international energy markets.

Officials in Tehran have already indicated that the waterway will continue to be under tight Iranian control during the war. Maritime traffic may continue through the strait under strict coordination with Iran’s navy, which now monitors the shipping lanes as tensions continue to rise across the region.

While the message outlined Iran’s determination to continue the fight, the absence of Mojtaba from the screen has become one of the most discussed aspects of the leadership transition. The image of a “wounded war veteran” guiding the country from a hidden location has added an unusual chapter to the story of Iran’s new supreme leader.