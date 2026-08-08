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Where is Kim Jong Un? North Korean dictator vanishes from public view for 2 months; health rumours swirl

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not been seen in public for nearly two months, skipping major state events, including the Korean War anniversary.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Where is Kim Jong Un? North Korean dictator vanishes from public view for 2 months; health rumours swirl
Image Credit: Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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