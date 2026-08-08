/Where is Kim Jong Un? North Korean dictator vanishes from public view for 2 months; health rumours swirl

There is increasing speculation across the globe about the possible whereabouts of the Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, who has not been seen publicly nor in the country's state-run media outlets in the last two months. The 42-year-old dictator's absence from important official engagements, inauguration ceremonies, and military briefings has led to speculations about everything from a period of convalescence to severe health issues.
According to reports by international media, the last confirmed public appearance of Kim Jong Un took place on June 9, when he received the delegates from China in the country's capital, Pyongyang. After this incident, the ever-present dictator has gone into complete silence.
More importantly, Kim was missing from celebrations marking the 73rd anniversary of the end of the Korean war – a famous national event that is used by him as a means of showcasing his country's military power and addressing the nation.
In the rigid state propaganda machinery of North Korea, the physical presence of the supreme leader is a very important element for the projection of the regime’s authority.
Nevertheless, in the latest activities at a high state level, senior surrogates took the lead:
Locomotive complex inspection: It was Premier Pak Thae-song who headed the official delegation that inspected the Kim Jong Thae Electric Locomotive Complex in Pyongyang.
Youth facilities: High-ranking officials stood for the government delegation at the grand opening of the Children’s Palace in Nampo.
Military statements: Official state statements on the joint military exercises carried out between the US, Japan, and South Korea came through the state media channel, lacking direct commentary and pictures of the North Korean leader.
Nothing new has been seen on television concerning meetings of the Korean Workers' Party recently.
Theories have been formed by observers and intelligence analysts to clarify the absence of the leader:
Sweltering weather conditions: North Korea is experiencing extreme weather during the summer period when temperatures rise up to almost 37°C and extreme humidity is prevailing. With regard to his health problems, such as cardiovascular issues and heavy smoking, severe weather could become the reason why doctors advise him not to be outside.
Kim's private resort getaway: Kim has spent extended vacations during the height of summer months in his private resort villa in Wonsan.
Medical speculations: Just like past long periods of time off in 2014 and 2020, there is rampant speculation online about medical scares or operations.
In spite of all the speculation in the international media, no statement by the authorities in Pyongyang about the activities of Kim Jong Un and his current health has been released yet.
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