Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Report says Iran's Supreme Leader 'unconscious' and out of decision-making

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, is reportedly undergoing medical treatment in Iran's Qom city. The report comes amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with military hostilities continuing to intensify across the region.

The Times UK reported on Tuesday, citing an intelligence assessment, about Mojtaba Khaemeni's whereabouts and medical condition. The Times said that it had seen the memo, which reveals the location of the Supreme Leader for the first time.

As per the report, the diplomatic memo is understood to be based on US and Israeli intelligence shared with Gulf allies, which suggests that Khamenei is unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition.

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"Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime," according to ANI, the Times reported.

It further noted that the US National Security Agency, which is responsible for processing global intelligence on behalf of the Department of War, has been contacted about the memo along with Iran's representation in Washington, which is based at the Pakistani embassy.

Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts

Since the conflict broke out in the Middle East, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearance; messages attributed to him have been run by the Iranian state media.

Meanwhile, The Times report also noted that the elder Khamenei's body is being prepared for burial in Qom.

Trump's ultimatum for Iran

The report comes shortly after US President Donald Trump gave an ultimatum to Iran to make a deal before Tuesday, 8 pm ET, warning that there'll be "no bridges, no power plants" after that.

Addressing reporters at the White House, Trump said that this is a "critical period" and Washington has given Tehran the necessary time to make a deal to put this war to an end.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said.

Trump admitted that he was dealing with a "much more powerful Iran" when the conflict started on February 28, adding that the US has "decapitated" it, and that these steps should have been taken 47 years ago.

(with ANI inputs)

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