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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Reports claim Supreme Leader ‘not in Iran’ amid hardliners 'coup' allegations

Meanwhile Iran's hardliners have accused the current leadership of weakening traditional institutions to strengthen its grip on power and alleged a 'soft coup.'

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Reports claim Supreme Leader ‘not in Iran’ amid hardliners 'coup' allegations
Image Credit: Reports claim Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader is not in Iran amid &#039;soft coup&#039; allegations. (IANS)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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