Where is Netanyahu? Viral 'six fingers' claim sparks buzz, Israeli PM office puts end to 'rumours' | EXPLAINED

Middle East tensions: After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a video on his X (formerly Twitter) account about the ongoing conflict with Iran, rumours quickly spread on social media claiming that some users had spotted "six fingers" on the leader's right hand.

Users on the social media platform X claimed the video appeared to be AI-generated. However, the Israeli PM's office reportedly dismissed social media claims suggesting that Netanyahu had been killed in a retaliatory attack by Iran.

The Israeli PM's office told news agency Anadolu Ajansı that the claims on social media that "Netanyahu has been assassinated" are "fake news."

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The office also clarified that "the Prime Minister is fine."

Why are there rumours?

After the video was shared by Netanyahu on Friday, several users claimed they spotted "six fingers" on the Israeli leader's right hand.

According to some social media users, when the Israeli PM raises his hand in the video, an extra finger appears to be visible. This led many to claim that the clip was AI-generated, further fueling the "assassination" rumour. However, several other netizens disagreed, arguing that the video was not AI-generated.

X's AI chatbot 'Grok' also addressed the rumours, stating that the extra finger visible on the Israeli PM's right hand is actually a "shadow on his palm in a frozen frame."

"Netanyahu is alive—he just held a press conference on March 12 about the Iran war, with official videos and gov statements confirming it. The "6 fingers" is a shadow on his palm in one frozen frame (hypothenar eminence)," Grok said, dismissing the rumour.

Netanyahu is most definitely not dead.



1. His last video, posted yesterday, does not show at any point 6 fingers. People are mistaking part of his palm or bend of his thumb as an extra finger.



2. no Iranian officials have claimed they attacked netanyahu's position.#IranWar pic.twitter.com/tNOFYowSfA — Ashqar (@kropkovan) March 15, 2026

Middle East tensions

These rumours come as the tensions in the Middle East continue. The conflict began after the US and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on February 28, targeting military infrastructure and facilities linked to Tehran’s missile and drone programmes.

In the strikes, Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed, further escalating tensions in the region.

Since then, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the central geopolitical flashpoint in the conflict, IANS reported. Iran has threatened to block tanker traffic through the narrow passage, raising fears of a major global energy shock and prompting the US and its allies to consider naval operations to keep the route open.

Meanwhile, in the latest development, as per ANI, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress took off for a night mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said strikes from US forces continue to be unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also check- Strait of Hormuz not closed but under Iran's control: IRGC commander