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Which have been the deadliest earthquakes in modern history and what lessons have countries learned from them?

Since 1900, several events have stood out for their catastrophic death tolls and long-term impacts. While magnitudes matter, the true devastation often stems from poor building standards, population density, secondary hazards like tsunamis, and inadequate preparedness.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
Which have been the deadliest earthquakes in modern history and what lessons have countries learned from them?
Image Credit: IANS

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