/Which have been the deadliest earthquakes in modern history and what lessons have countries learned from them?

China dramatically overhauled its approach to seismic safety. The disaster exposed the dangers of inadequate building codes and poor urban planning. In response, the government invested heavily in earthquake monitoring and research. It introduced stricter seismic design standards for new construction and retrofitting programs. The event also accelerated the development of a more robust national emergency management system. Tangshan itself was rebuilt as a model for earthquake-resistant urban planning. These reforms contributed to better performance in later quakes, though challenges with enforcement in rural areas persisted.