While world stares at Hormuz, China secretly building spy network in Indian Ocean?

New Delhi: As international attention is on tensions in South Asia and the Strait of Hormuz, China has increased its presence in the Indian Ocean. The Shi Yan 6, a third Chinese research vessel, has joined a growing flotilla operating across the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea.

The vessel sailed into the Indian Ocean via the challenging Sunda Strait, which is nestled between Java and Sumatra. Its declared destination is Malé, the capital of the Maldives, which has become a regular stop for Chinese vessels in recent years.

This is part of a larger Chinese presence. The Da Yang Hao arrived in late February and has sailed west toward Africa, while the Da Yang Yi Hao, which arrived in December, has been crisscrossing the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea near India, Pakistan and the African coast.

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Scientific front, strategic backdrop

On paper, these ships are conducting scientific research. But in practice, their activities have caught India’s attention. The Shi Yan ships map the seabed, while the Da Yang vessels analyses sub-surface conditions, often in areas near India’s submarine routes.

Mapping the seabed is not merely academic. Detailed underwater charts help identify navigation corridors, potential submarine hiding spots and blind zones. These information play roles in submarine warfare. Drilling and sub-surface analysis further enhance this strategic picture.

China’s survey presence near India is not new; it has increased in recent years. The trend can be traced to 2022, when the tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 docked at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka. Leased to a Chinese company for 99 years, the port offers Beijing a strategic foothold along critical shipping lanes.

Yuan Wang 5’s missile and satellite tracking capabilities raised alarm in New Delhi. Under pressure, Sri Lanka restricted Chinese research vessels from docking. This prompted China to move its operations to Malé.

By 2024, around eight to ten Chinese vessels were active across the Indian Ocean. While some moved farther from India’s immediate coastline, activity increased near Diego Garcia, another strategically sensitive island.

India tracks every move

The Indian Navy maintains a constant watch on these movements. Analysts say that Chinese vessels often revisit the same locations, gradually building highly detailed and layered knowledge of seabed and sub-surface conditions.

Under international law, countries can seek permission from the International Seabed Authority to explore the ocean floor. Operating roughly 50 research vessels across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, China has extensively leveraged this system. The United States maintains a similar-sized fleet.

By contrast, India operates about 10 to 12 research vessels, mostly managed by civilian scientific organisations like the National Institute of Oceanography and the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Unlike China, these ships have limited military ties, which make New Delhi cautious about the strategic role of Chinese vessels.

To narrow this gap, India is investing in projects like the Matsya 6000, a deep-sea submersible capable of diving to 6,000 metres with a three-member crew. This initiative is part of an effort to strengthen India’s scientific and strategic footprint in the Indian Ocean’s depths.