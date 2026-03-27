While world waits for war in West Asia to end, China is building energy empire – Here're lessons India can't ignore

New Delhi: The world is holding its breath, waiting for hostilities in West Asia to calm. Attention is especially fixed on the Strait of Hormuz, where the ongoing war involving US-Israel and have threatened the flow of oil. While nations watch and worry, China is taking proactive steps to secure its energy future. It is working on a long-term energy strategy that reduces reliance on imported fuels and prepares it for international supply shocks.

State-backed companies such as the State Grid Corporation of China and the China Southern Power Grid are leading this project. They are together creating a vast domestic electricity network, which is popularly known as “supergrid” and aims to connect energy-rich regions to industrial centres along the eastern coast where electricity demand is the highest.

China’s supergrid: A long-term energy play

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The supergrid relies on ultra-high voltage (UHV) transmission lines that are capable of sending electricity over enormous distances. It links regions rich in coal, solar and wind power in western and northern China to factories and urban centres on the east coast. This ensures that domestic energy can meet industrial demand, improve efficiency and reduce exposure to international disruptions.

Experts are studying the scale of this transformation. A Vietnam-based crypto company analysing the system said, “China is building a supergrid. Power is flowing from west to east, bringing renewable energy from remote regions to coastal industries. This is happening in reality, not theory. UHV lines are now delivering electricity across the world on a massive scale.”

Investments in this project are estimated to reach 4 trillion yuan ($574 billion) between 2026 and 2030. It is a sign of China’s long-term commitment to energy independence. The supergrid could reduce the criticality of chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, especially during periods of military confrontations.

Rapid expansion

Chinese grid operators have accelerated bond issuances to raise billions of dollars from domestic markets to fund the expansion of the supergrid. The State Grid Corporation of China increased its borrowing pace in 2025 to meet the rising number of projects.

With strong government backing, these companies prioritise long-term capacity and resilience over short-term profits. The expanded grid will integrate more renewable energy, meet rising industrial demand and gradually reduce China’s reliance on imported oil.

Securing energy has become essential for economic stability, a priority that has been part of China’s long-term planning since Xi Jinping’s leadership.

Lin Bokiyang, director of the China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at Xiamen University, told Bloomberg, “Recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz highlight the importance of localising energy sources to ensure security and stability. China’s push toward green energy is a smart and strategic move.”

Building crude reserves as a safety net

Along with the supergrid, China has amassed enormous crude reserves. Reports indicate that the country holds approximately 1.2-1.3 billion barrels across strategic and commercial storage facilities. This buffer protects it against short-term supply shocks and allows it to weather instability in international markets.

China’s imports from maritime routes, including roughly 30-40% of crude passing through the Strait of Hormuz, are now supplemented by its stockpiles. Its daily crude imports from Russia have also surged, rising from about 1.2 million barrels per day in 2025 to around 1.8 million barrels per day today to ensure uninterrupted industrial energy supply despite geopolitical tensions.

Lessons for India

China’s approach offers a lesson for India, which depends heavily on imported energy. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have already posed challenges for India’s fuel security, particularly in sectors reliant on imported crude and LPG.

The scale of China’s supergrid and strategic reserves demonstrate the importance of domestic energy infrastructure, diversification of supply sources and forward-looking planning.

As global uncertainties continue, China’s preparations show how countries can boost energy security, protect industrial growth and reduce risks from distant wars. Observing China’s strategies could help India develop policies to strengthen its energy supply in an unpredictable world.