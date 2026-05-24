White House shooting incident: Suspect killed after gunfire, bystander struck

White House shooting incident: A shooting incident was reported near the White House complex on Saturday evening (local time), resulting in the death of an armed suspect after law enforcement returned fire. The gunman was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Reportedly, around 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

According to an official statement issued by the US Secret Service Office of Communications, the incident occurred after 6 pm on Saturday (local time) when the individual pulled out a weapon from his bag and opened fire.

"Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing," the statement read.

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Following this, the Secret Service Police returned fire, striking the suspect. Meanwhile, during the shooting, a bystander was also struck. However, no officers sustained injuries.

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," it added.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump was in the White House when the incident took place, as per the statement. Further investigation is ongoing and more information is awaited.

"No injuries were sustained by officers. The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available," the statement elaborated.

Preliminary statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. pic.twitter.com/NOdFKmwVuU — U.S. Secret Service Office of Communications (@SecretSvcSpox) May 24, 2026

As of now, the authorities have not released any information about the gunman.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were assisting in the response and investigation.

In a post on X, Patel said, “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able.”

Also Read: Shooting outside White House: 30 rounds fired, Secret Service responds

What happened?

The North Lawn of the White House complex was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening (local time) after reports of apparent gunshots near the area triggered a security response, according to ABC News.

The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service, CNN reported.

Witnesses and media personnel reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire during the chaotic moments. Local media reported that dozens of shots were heard in the area before law enforcement secured the scene.

Security agencies continue to monitor the situation as officials work to determine the motive behind the incident.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: White House placed on lockdown after shooting nearby