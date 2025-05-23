White House Condemns Killing Of 2 Israeli Diplomats, Netanyahu Thanks US For Support

Condemning the killing of two Israeli diplomats in the United States capital city, Washington, DC, the White House has said that President Donald Trump is saddened over the brutal incident and asserted that the evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from our society.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed strong condemnation of the cold-blooded murder of two Israeli diplomats in the US. He thanked US President Donald Trump and the American people for their support of Israel.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump is saddened and outraged over the brutal murder of two Israeli embassy staff here in Washington, D.C. last night. Yaron Leshinsky and Sarah Milgram were a beautiful young couple. We learned that Yaron was planning to propose to Sarah next week in Jerusalem. "

"Yaron's father, Daniel, spoke about the young couple's devotion to one another this morning. He said, "They were in love, one for the other. The embassy told us they were like a star couple at the embassy. I never expected something like this. He had his whole life before him," she further stated.

"These words, especially every parent knows, are heart-wrenching. The evil of anti-Semitism must be eradicated from our society. I spoke to the attorney general this morning. The Department of Justice will be prosecuting the perpetrator responsible for this to the fullest extent of the law. Hatred has no place in the United States of America under President Donald Trump. Everyone here at the White House is praying for the victims' friends and families during this unimaginable time," Leavitt underscored.

Israeli PM Netanyahu, in his remarks delivered via a video message shared on X, said, "Last night in Washington, something horrific happened. A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young, beautiful couple - Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were planning to start a new and happy life together. Well, that tragically did not happen. Yaron and Sarah weren't the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone - he wanted to kill Jews."

He debunked the claims that food aid is not reaching Gaza with facts and figures. In a significant announcement, the Israeli PM said, "As for the hostages, we'll do our effort to secure them. I'm ready for a temporary ceasefire to get more out, but we demand, and you should demand, that all of our hostages be released and released immediately. And so should every civilised country demand this."

"Since October 7th, Israel has sent 92,000 aid trucks into Gaza. That's right. 92,000 aid trucks. That includes 1.8 million tons of aid. 1.8 million tons of aid - more than enough food to feed everyone in Gaza. Yet as we had let the aid come in, Hamas stole it. They took a huge chunk for themselves. The rest they sold at exorbitant prices to the Palestinian population. And then they used the money they stole to recruit new terrorists to continue their war against Israel. Our goal from the start was to get food to Palestinian civilians, not to Palestinian terrorists," the Israeli PM said.

Expressing gratitude towards Donald Trump and the American people for their support, Netanyahu said, "I especially want to thank President Trump and the American people for their forthright stand with Israel and with the Jewish people. Together we stand. Together we'll triumph and will see the victory of civilisation over barbarism".

Earlier, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday (US local time) that the threat level has been elevated nationwide for all Americans. Speaking to reporters at the Capital Jewish Museum where the shooting took place, she confirmed enhanced security measures implemented the previous evening. "US Marshals are coordinating closely to protect our embassy and ambassador while this investigation remains active," she stated, urging all citizens to stay alert regardless of their background.

Separately, Karoline Leavitt detailed existing administration anti-antisemitism efforts during her briefing, highlighting the president's executive order establishing the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism and related student visa enforcement measures.

This follows after two staff members from the Embassy of Israel were fatally shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The suspect, whom DC police identified as 30-year-old Chicago native Elias Rodriguez, pretended to be a bystander after the shooting, CNN reported, citing an eyewitness.

According to CNN, when police arrived, the man turned himself in and shouted "Free, Free Palestine" while being handcuffed. He is currently in custody, according to authorities. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said the man "implied that he committed the offence." Authorities are investigating possible motives, including terrorism and antisemitism, although the full context behind his actions remains under review.

