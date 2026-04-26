White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What exactly happened?

After a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, US President Donald Trump on Sunday described the suspect as “a sick guy.” The episode, which unfolded at the high-profile event in Washington, DC, prompted an immediate response from security personnel.

US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and other high-ranking officials from the cabinet were present at the event.

Also Read: 'Trump cabinet was target': US Acting Attorney General on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

The incident unfolded when a 31-year-old man allegedly stormed a security checkpoint at the entrance of the event, with suspected gunshots heard. It triggered a swift response by the US Secret Service, with one suspect later taken into custody.

The US President and all primary attendees were unharmed, though a security officer was injured during the response.

What is White House Correspondents’ Association dinner?

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner is one of Washington’s highest-profile annual gatherings, bringing together journalists, officials and public figures. The annual dinner has traditionally been held at the Washington Hilton due to space limitations at the White House.

However, the event was abruptly disrupted as security forces secured the area.

Trump says, 'When you read his manifesto....'

Trump has said that early warnings about the individual may not have reached authorities in time.

“The guy is a sick guy when you read his manifesto. He hates Christians, that's one thing for sure... and I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. He was a very troubled guy,” the President said in a Fox News interview, according to IANS.

Trump also stated that he had only learned of prior alerts after the incident.

“I heard about the London situation, and I wish they would have told us about it a little bit, but... it is what it is,” he said.

Trump praises agents

Trump said the response by the Secret Service and other agencies prevented the attacker from getting close to the venue.

“They stopped them cold. And there was no games being played, that I can tell you,” he said.

What happened at White House Correspondents’ dinner

Trump reportedly described the rapid intervention of the law enforcement agencies in vivid terms. He said that the attacker came in running but he was stopped.

“He came in running like he was an NFL running back. Frankly, he was very fast, and they just stopped him cold. And there was no question. He never even came close to getting by the doors or getting through the doors,” Trump said.

The President elaborated on the multiple layers of protection at the event, noting that even if the suspect had breached the initial perimeter, additional security personnel were in place inside.

“There were so many people in there, too, also security. And you have to go through a lot of layers,” he said.

Trump also said he hoped the correspondents’ dinner could be rescheduled soon despite the disruption.

Trump pushes ballroom plan after shooting

On the other hand, Trump renewed his push for a secure White House ballroom following the shooting.

Speaking hours after being evacuated from the Washington Hilton, he said the attack underscored the need for a permanent, highly secure venue within the White House grounds.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement… have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” the US President said on Truth Social.

Trump has been advocating the construction of a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds, a project currently facing legal challenges.

However, the proposal has been under scrutiny for months, with courts reviewing whether proper approvals were followed.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Why White House dinner attack revives the ghosts of JFK, Lincoln