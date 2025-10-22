Tensions Rise: Car Smashes Into White House Security Gate; President Trump Was On Site | VIDEO
A driver was arrested by the Secret Service after crashing a car into a White House security barrier late Tuesday. Investigation is underway into the motive; President Trump was inside at the time.
A man was taken into custody on the spot by the U.S. Secret Service after driving his vehicle into a security barrier outside the White House in a deliberate act late Tuesday evening. The accident, which did not result in any significant security breach or injury, has led to an ongoing investigation by authorities.
Incident Details And Immediate Response
The crash happened at approximately 10:37 p.m. Tuesday at a security entrance to the White House complex.
Arrest on the Spot: Uniformed Division Secret Service officers arrested the male driver shortly after the accident.
Car Safely Seized: The Secret Service confirmed through a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that investigators fully searched the car and "found it safe."
BREAKING NEWS: car at White House appears to have either stopped at or struck the barricades and several blocks around the complex now shut down as Secret Service investigates. pic.twitter.com/unJ14nj4G5 — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) October 22, 2025
Investigation Ongoing; Motive Unknown
Authorities have only released limited information about the circumstances and intent of the crash, saying a full investigation is under way.
The name of the arrested driver and any possible motive for the accident have not been made public. Social media photos at the scene reveal Secret Service Police investigating the wrecked car, measuring the vehicle, and taking pictures of the damage.
President Trump Was Inside; No Lockdown
The New York Times reported, quoting the Secret Service, that President Donald Trump was within the White House compound during the crash.
The Secret Service confirmed that despite the accident, the White House complex had not been put into lockdown. Although the road to the gate remains closed until the vehicle can be removed, the Secret Service insists that security was not breached.
