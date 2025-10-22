Advertisement
WHITE HOUSE CRASH

Tensions Rise: Car Smashes Into White House Security Gate; President Trump Was On Site | VIDEO

A driver was arrested by the Secret Service after crashing a car into a White House security barrier late Tuesday. Investigation is underway into the motive; President Trump was inside at the time.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tensions Rise: Car Smashes Into White House Security Gate; President Trump Was On Site | VIDEOWhite House building. (PHOTO: IANS)

A man was taken into custody on the spot by the U.S. Secret Service after driving his vehicle into a security barrier outside the White House in a deliberate act late Tuesday evening. The accident, which did not result in any significant security breach or injury, has led to an ongoing investigation by authorities.

Incident Details And Immediate Response

The crash happened at approximately 10:37 p.m. Tuesday at a security entrance to the White House complex.

Arrest on the Spot: Uniformed Division Secret Service officers arrested the male driver shortly after the accident.

Car Safely Seized: The Secret Service confirmed through a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that investigators fully searched the car and "found it safe."

Investigation Ongoing; Motive Unknown

Authorities have only released limited information about the circumstances and intent of the crash, saying a full investigation is under way.

The name of the arrested driver and any possible motive for the accident have not been made public. Social media photos at the scene reveal Secret Service Police investigating the wrecked car, measuring the vehicle, and taking pictures of the damage.

President Trump Was Inside; No Lockdown

The New York Times reported, quoting the Secret Service, that President Donald Trump was within the White House compound during the crash.

The Secret Service confirmed that despite the accident, the White House complex had not been put into lockdown. Although the road to the gate remains closed until the vehicle can be removed, the Secret Service insists that security was not breached.

ALSO READ Helipad Section Collapses As President Murmu's Chopper Lands In Kerala; Crew Pushes Aircraft To Safety | VIDEO

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

