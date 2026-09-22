/White House launches ‘Trump TV’ as media access row with CNN, Politico escalates

Washington DC: The White House has launched “Trump TV”, a 24/7 streaming platform featuring US President Donald Trump’s past speeches, administration announcements and other official updates. The platform went live on Monday (local time), offering viewers a direct stream of presidential and government content.
Announcing the launch, the official White House account on X said, “IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.”
The stream opened with footage from Trump’s previous public appearances and speeches, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.
The launch comes as the Trump administration faces a growing dispute with major news organisations over access to the White House. CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging the administration’s decision to bar their journalists from the White House. The outlets argue that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights.
Trump defended the restrictions earlier on Monday, dismissing suggestions that the affected media organisations could boycott him.
“They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press,” Trump told reporters outside Gracie Mansion after meeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Trump also said news organisations had an obligation to report fairly and defended the decision to restrict outlets that he accused of publishing what he called “fake news”.
“I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house,” Trump said, referring to the White House.
The administration has argued that the First Amendment protects the media’s right to publish, but does not guarantee individual organisations access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool. CNN, MS NOW and Politico, however, have challenged that position in court, arguing that the government should not decide which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.
The dispute has also affected the White House television pool, which normally provides shared footage of presidential events to participating broadcasters. The rotating TV pool announced that it would halt coverage of presidential pool events after CNN, one of the pool members, was excluded from the arrangement.
Trump is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is scheduled to take part in the high-level General Debate and meet several world leaders.
(With ANI inputs)
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