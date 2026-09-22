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White House launches ‘Trump TV’ as media access row with CNN, Politico escalates

The launch comes as the Trump administration faces a growing dispute with major news organisations over access to the White House. CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging the administration’s decision to bar their journalists from the White House. The outlets argue that the restrictions violate their First Amendment rights.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
White House launches ‘Trump TV’ as media access row with CNN, Politico escalates
Image Credit: Photo Credit: The White House/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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