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White House press blackout: Trump bans CNN, MS NOW & Politico, warns others may follow

The CNN said its journalists are still working from the White House. Therefore, the scope and enforcement of the restrictions are unclear.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 04:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 04:19 AM IST
White House press blackout: Trump bans CNN, MS NOW & Politico, warns others may follow
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (Photo: YouTube/WhiteHouse)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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White House press blackout: Trump bans CNN, MS NOW & Politico, warns others may follow
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