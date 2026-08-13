/White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?

Reflecting on her time in office and the challenges of balancing her responsibilities, Karoline Leavitt shared a detailed statement regarding her bittersweet exit. "Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities....The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” she said.