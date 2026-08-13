/White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?

US President Donald Trump announced that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is set to depart her role at the end of the month to spend more time with her young family. Leavitt announced the birth of her second child in May this year. The baby girl has been named Viviana. While leaving the podium, Leavitt will not be entirely stepping away from the administration. President Trump noted that she will transition into a role as one of his top outside advisors and an influential voice within the Republican Party as they head toward the midterm elections.
Announcing the transition on social media, President Donald Trump praised Leavitt's years of service. "Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” said Trump.
He further said, “Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections. Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office.”
Reflecting on her time in office and the challenges of balancing her responsibilities, Karoline Leavitt shared a detailed statement regarding her bittersweet exit. "Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honour and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities....The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” she said.
Leavitt also shared that President Trump has asked her to continue serving as a top advisor to him on the outside, and she will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.
Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime. I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours… https://t.co/4jyW61DGGh pic.twitter.com/xny1yccuBn— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) August 12, 2026
Karoline Leavitt is an American political spokesperson who made history as the youngest White House Press Secretary ever. Born on August 24, 1997, in Atkinson, New Hampshire, Leavitt graduated from Saint Anselm College before launching her career in Washington.
She previously served as a presidential writer and assistant press secretary during Trump's first term in the White House. In 2022, she ran for the US House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st congressional district, winning the Republican primary to become one of the youngest congressional nominees in the country before narrowly losing the general election.
She served as the national press secretary for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, acting as a prominent and aggressive defender of his platform. Upon Trump's return to office in January 2025, she assumed the role of the 36th White House Press Secretary at 27, quickly becoming known for her sharp delivery and staunch advocacy for the administration's agenda.
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