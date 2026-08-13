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  • /White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?

Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her second child in May this year. The baby girl has been named Viviana. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?
Image Credit: X/WhiteHouse

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to step down: Who is she, Trump’s ‘most trusted’ aide?
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