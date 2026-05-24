White House shooting suspect identified as Nasire Best, 21: What to know

White House shooting incident: A suspected gunman who was involved in a shooting near the White House was shot after opening fire on a US Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday night (local time). He later died in hospital. Meanwhile, according to the preliminary investigation, the suspect approached the checkpoint, pulled a weapon out of his bag, and began firing at officers.

According to a CBS News report citing a person familiar with the matter, the suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best.

The report stated that Best had been living in Washington, D.C., for nearly a year and a half. Best also had a prior encounter with the U.S. Secret Service in 2025, when he was arrested after attempting to enter the White House complex. He was placed in a psychiatric ward for mental health evaluation.

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Additionally, the New York Post reported that Best believed he was Jesus Christ.

However, the motive behind the shooting remains unclear as of now.

Also Read: White House shooting incident: Suspect killed after gunfire, bystander struck

What happened outside White House?

The US Secret Service in its statement said, "Shortly after 6 p.m Saturday an individual in the area of 17th street and Pennsylvania Avenue pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing."

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire. No injuries were sustained by officers," it added.

"The President was in the White House during the incident, however no protectees or operations were impacted. This incident remains under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available," it further read.

The Secret Service said the incident remained under investigation and additional information would be released later.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau was assisting in the investigation.

“The FBI is also on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able,” Patel wrote on X.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Metropolitan Police Department and National Guard personnel, responded to the area as roads around the White House were sealed for several hours.

Previous shooting incident

The shooting came less than a month after another gunfire incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where journalists, lawmakers and senior administration officials had gathered.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Shooting outside White House: 30 rounds fired, Secret Service responds