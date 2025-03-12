Who Are Baloch Liberation Army? Why Are They Fighting Against Pakistan?

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Jaffar Express in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday.

The passenger train was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when it was hijacked in a tunnel in Balochistan. The separatist militant group claimed that they had taken hostages during an attack on a train carrying hundreds of people.

What Is BLA?

The BLA is the most prominent separatist group in Balochistan province and has been active since 2011, as per reports. The insurgent group has been classified as a terrorist organisation by both Pakistan and the United States.

The group has accused Pakistan of annexing Balochistan and exploiting its oil and mineral resources, and therefore, for years, it has been making attacks against the neighboring government.

What Is BLA's Mission?

The separatist group has accused Pakistan of forcefully occupying the province of Balochistan by compelling the former king, the Khan of Kalat, to sign documents of accession in March of 1948.

Thus, the BLA wants freedom for the province and has been fighting for the residents' claims on the resources of the region.

According to reports, while the ethnic insurgent group attacks infrastructure and Pakistan's security forces in Balochistan, it has also targeted Chinese citizens working in the region.

Details Of Jaffar Express Hijack

The Jakkar Express was carrying around 400 passengers when it was attacked. Furthermore, the group initially held 214 hostages as prisoners of war and gave Pakistan a 48-hour ultimatum to release Baloch political prisoners or face severe consequences.

As per media reports, later, 104 passengers were rescued by security forces, and 16 Baloch militants were killed.