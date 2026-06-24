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Who controls the Strait of Hormuz now after the US–Iran deal?

The United States and Iran have agreed on an understanding that includes provisions for how the Strait of Hormuz will be managed during a 60-day transition period. The agreement comes as questions continue over shipping rules and the role of Iran and Oman in overseeing the important oil route.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 02:01 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 02:01 AM IST
Who controls the Strait of Hormuz now after the US–Iran deal?
Image Credit: A visual of the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello, with 24 Indian seafarers on board, attacked by US forces off the coast of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz, on June 10. A total of 21 Indian seafarers rescued, while three were killed. (Photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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