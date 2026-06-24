/Who controls the Strait of Hormuz now after the US–Iran deal?

US-Iran Peace Deal: As the United States and Iran work toward a permanent agreement to end military confrontation in West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz has become a major part of the negotiations. Nearly 20% of the world's oil passes through the narrow waterway, and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran has made its future administration an immediate concern. The question now is who will control one of the world's most important shipping corridors.
It became important after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the deadly war that followed. During the military campaign, shipping through the Strait faced disruptions. It contributed to higher oil and gas prices around the world. Several vessels were also attacked during the conflict.
Among the 14 points agreed upon by Washington and Tehran in their MoU, two clauses deal with the Strait. According to the fourth point, the United States will "begin lifting its naval blockade... and fully eliminate the naval blockade within 30 days”. The fifth point states that Iran will "make every effort to ensure the safe passage of commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days without any charges”.
It connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf and serves as a critical passage for world energy exports. Under United Nations maritime rules, countries can exercise control up to 12 nautical miles from their coastlines.
At its narrowest point, the Strait and its shipping lanes fall entirely within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman. This geographical reality has long allowed both countries to claim authority over parts of the route.
However, Iran holds a particularly strong military presence in the area. The narrowest shipping channels pass through Iranian waters and give Tehran considerable influence over maritime movement.
Because of this strategic position, reports emerged during the confrontation suggesting that Iran was collecting tolls from ships crossing the Strait. US President Donald Trump publicly rejected those claims.
Historically, commercial vessels have moved through the natural waterway without paying transit fees. International shipping rights are protected under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which guarantees safe passage through another country's waters. Neither Iran nor the United States, however, has formally ratified the convention.
Experts say that Washington considers unrestricted navigation through the Strait to be part of customary international law regardless of treaty status. Unlike man-made canals such as the Panama Canal or the Suez Canal, which charge fees for specific services, ships have crossed the Strait without direct transit charges.
During the confrontation, Iran took several steps to reinforce its claim over the waterway. Iran also established the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which Tehran said would manage permits for the safe movement of vessels.
Last month, Iran also announced an expansion of the maritime zone under its military supervision around the Strait. A map published by the newly established authority claimed more than 22,000 square kilometres under the Iranian armed forces monitoring. The area extended into waters claimed by Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The UAE dismissed Iran's assertions. Presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash said Iran was "trying to sanctify a new reality born from a clear military defeat, but attempts to control the Strait of Hormuz or seize UAE maritime sovereignty are nothing more than fragments of dreams”.
Iran's authority further declared that all transit through the Strait required "coordination and authorisation with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority”. The United States and its Gulf allies rejected that position and advised ships not to follow Iranian directives.
Even after the latest understanding between Washington and Tehran, the question of operational control is complicated.
While announcing the agreement on Sunday (June 21), President Trump said the Strait would be "toll free”. However, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that under the new arrangement, Iran would manage the transit route in coordination with Oman and that possible "service fees" for vessels could be introduced. Details of those fees have not been clarified.
Experts said any new payment mechanism for ships using the Strait would "add another obstacle to operations”. Given the huge volume of vessels passing through the route every day, they said such a system could create "logistical limits or restrictions”.
They added that several practical issues still need to be addressed. "Who is enforcing it? How will it be enforced? How will the fees be collected? What do the other Gulf states think about it?" they said.
Many of those questions may be addressed during negotiations on a permanent US-Iran ceasefire deal. Analysts believe shipping traffic is likely to improve faster than commercial confidence.
Kpler analyst Dimitris Empatzidis said, "The important thing is that politically or from a security perspective, the Strait has reopened soon, but the commercial shipping system is likely to return to normal gradually."
That gradual return may be just as important as the diplomatic breakthrough for energy markets.
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