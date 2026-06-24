/Who controls the Strait of Hormuz now after the US–Iran deal?

US-Iran Peace Deal: As the United States and Iran work toward a permanent agreement to end military confrontation in West Asia, the Strait of Hormuz has become a major part of the negotiations. Nearly 20% of the world's oil passes through the narrow waterway, and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran has made its future administration an immediate concern. The question now is who will control one of the world's most important shipping corridors.