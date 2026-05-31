Who controls uranium production around the world? The answer may shock you

New Delhi: Uranium is becoming increasingly important as countries scale up nuclear energy to meet rising electricity demand and cut carbon emissions. Data from the World Nuclear Association shows how uneven the supply chain is, with a handful of countries controlling most of the world’s output.

Kazakhstan continues to dominate uranium production around the world. In 2024, it produced 23,270 tonnes that accounted for more than one-third of total supply. The country’s position is built on large sandstone deposits and the use of in-situ recovery mining, a method that reduces cost and limits heavy excavation work.

State-backed Kazatomprom has helped ensure stable and scalable production over the years.

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Production in Kazakhstan saw some disruption during the pandemic period, but output recovered as demand and prices improved. The country also holds the world’s second-largest uranium reserves that strengthen its long-term position in the market.

Canada and Namibia strengthen their output

Canada holds the second position with 14,309 tonnes produced in 2024. The country had witnessed a decline in output in 2020 when major mines were shut due to weak prices and market conditions.

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However, production has recovered with the restart of sites like the Cigar Lake and the McArthur River, bringing Canada back into a strong supply position.

Namibia has also emerged as a fast-growing producer. The country recorded 7,333 tonnes in 2024, supported by large open-pit mining operations and foreign investment. Rising demand for nuclear fuel across the world has helped the country strengthen its place among the top uranium suppliers.

Russia, Australia and others in top tier

Russia, Australia, Uzbekistan and China continue to contribute to international supply, though their output levels vary. Despite having large reserves, Australia produced 4,598 tonnes in 2024, lower than its 2015 levels.

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Uzbekistan has shown growth, while China has maintained stable production as it increases its nuclear energy capacity.

On the lower end of the table, countries such as Niger and Ukraine have seen declines in output over the years due to a mix of operational and political challenges.

United States tries to rebuild output

The United States is one of the most noticeable changes in the world uranium map. Domestic production almost disappeared in 2020, falling to just 6 tonnes as mining became uneconomical at low prices. Since then, output has begun to recover, reaching 260 tonnes in 2024.

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Higher uranium prices and increasing concerns about energy security have pushed efforts to rebuild domestic supply chains. Restrictions on Russian uranium imports have also added urgency to this push. Even with recent gains, US production is far below world leaders, showing how limited its present role is in the uranium market.

A concentrated supply chain

Even as demand for nuclear energy increases, uranium production is concentrated in a few countries. Kazakhstan produces more than many countries combined, while Canada and Namibia have become important suppliers.

Together, they show how a few countries still supply most of the world’s nuclear fuel.

The data also shows that while total world output has been stable over the past decade, the balance between countries has changed, with some rising and others losing ground.