Who could take over if Khamenei is truly dead? Likely names and how supreme leader is chosen

New Delhi/Tehran: As reports emerged from international and Israeli media claiming that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a US‑Israeli strike, attention turned to the question that has long shadowed Iranian politics – who could succeed him? Tehran continues to strongly deny Khamenei’s death, but debate over possible successors has intensified both inside and outside Iran.

Under Iran’s system known as vilayat‑e faqih (guardianship of the Islamic jurist), the country’s highest authority must be a senior cleric who is believed to represent religious leadership on earth until the return of the Shi’ite Muslim 12th Imam, a holy person from early Islamic history. This doctrine makes religious scholars the main holders of political power, so only a respected cleric can become the supreme leader.

Khamenei, at 86, had never publicly revealed a designated successor, and it is unclear who might take his place even if reports of his death are proven. In Iran’s political culture and legal structure, there is no automatic heir. The next leader is selected by the Assembly of Experts, an influential body of clerics tasked with choosing and supervising the supreme leader.

Possible contenders inside Iran

The following people are considered as the main contenders due to their religious standing, institutional roles or proximity to Khamenei’s inner circle:

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi – A senior cleric who leads Iran’s seminary system and is known to hold influential positions within both the Assembly of Experts and the Guardian Council. It makes him a person with strong theological and institutional credentials.

Hojjat‑ol‑Islam Mohsen Qomi – A long‑time adviser close to Khamenei’s office, he is seen as a trusted insider who could appeal to conservative clerical elements because of his connections within the leadership network.

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki – With years of experience in the Assembly of Experts, he is another cleric with considerable religious and political standing who could be viewed as a stabilising choice.

Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei – Presently head of Iran’s judiciary and a person with broad administrative and national security experience, he is also cited among potential successors.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri – A respected leader in Qom and deputy within clerical bodies, he is another senior religious person who appears on multiple lists of possible contenders.

These people are considered part of the broader conservative clergy network that has guided Iran’s theocratic republic for decades, and any decision on succession would likely come from this established political‑religious elite.

Family, clerical ties and internal pressure

Within discussions of succession, Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has sometimes been viewed as a possible contender, largely because of his influential behind‑the‑scenes role and close ties to the supreme leader’s office over many years.

But analysts caution that succession based on lineage contradicts Shi’ite Islamic convention and the revolution’s long rejection of hereditary leadership.

Mojtaba’s lack of formal administrative experience could weaken his standing among clerical peers.

Another name occasionally mentioned in discussions about Iran’s future is Hassan Khomeini, the grandson of Khamenei’s predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, whose lineage connects him to the revolution’s founding leadership, although his role is more aligned with reformist circles than the conservative establishment.

Assembly of Experts and constitutional role

Made up of 88 clerics elected by the public and vetted by the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts plays the central constitutional role in selecting the supreme leader. This body has the authority to choose a successor and to supervise his performance once appointed, although in practice its internal deliberations are closely guarded and influenced by Iran’s religious and political hierarchies.

Officials who have worked with the assembly say that the process often involves negotiation among senior clerics, with a strong emphasis on religious credentials, institutional experience and ideological alignment with the core principles of the Islamic Republic.

While succession under normal circumstances is meant to follow these constitutional procedures, ongoing military conflict and pressures on Iran’s security institutions may complicate the timeline and decision‑making process.

Influence of the IRGC and external pressures

In recent days, sources have also suggested that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a powerful military and political institution inside Iran, is pushing for a decision on the next leader outside traditional legal procedures because ongoing airstrikes have made it difficult to convene the Assembly of Experts.

Those sources say the remaining IRGC leadership is working to finalise its choice by early March amid fears of heightened unrest once daylight breaks.

Analysts outside Iran have also said that the IRGC’s increasing influence in succession planning could elevate the role of hardline clerics or military‑aligned persons in the next phase of leadership. The possibility was highlighted in assessments by intelligence analysts before recent strikes.

A transition like no other

Even before the ongoing crisis, scholars and observers warned that succession after Khamenei would not be smooth. His more than three decades at the centre of Iran’s political and religious hierarchy consolidated authority in ways that no single person has since matched. It has left the clerical establishment without a clear heir with comparable influence.

Whether it will be a senior ayatollah (an experienced member of the Assembly of Experts or another respected cleric), the leader chosen to succeed Khamenei will face immediate pressure to command authority over Iran’s powerful military, security and religious bodies.