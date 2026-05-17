WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda a global public health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, May 17, 2026 declared an ⁠Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a “public ‌health emergency of international concern”.

The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not currently qualify as a pandemic-level emergency, but warned that countries sharing land borders with the DRC face a high risk of further transmission, news agency Reuters reported.

According to UN health agency's statement, 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday in DRC's ​Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.

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International spread documented, WHO says

The DRC Health Ministry said on Friday that 80 people had died in the latest outbreak in the country’s eastern province.

The WHO warned that there could possibly be a much larger outbreak than the number of currently detected and reported cases, citing the high positivity rate of the initial samples and the rising number of suspected ​cases being reported.

The outbreak is being described "extraordinary", as there are no approved Bundibugyo virus-specific therapeutics or vaccines, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains.

The WHO said the DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a significant public health risk to other countries, with some such cases of an international transmission already having been documented.

The agency urged countries to activate their national disaster and emergency response mechanisms, while also strengthening cross-border surveillance and screening along major internal transport routes.

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Individuals identified with Bundibugyo virus disease should avoid international travel

The WHO further said that two apparently unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death, were reported in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, on Friday and Saturday. The infected individuals had recently travelled from the DRC.

The WHO said a laboratory-confirmed case had also been detected in the DRC capital, Kinshasa, involving a person who had recently returned from Ituri province.

The agency advised that individuals identified with Bundibugyo virus disease cases or contacts should avoid international travel unless it is part of a medical evacuation.

The WHO also recommended the immediate isolation of confirmed cases and daily monitoring of their contacts, with restrictions on domestic movement and a ban on international travel for 21 days following exposure.

At the same time, the agency urged countries not to shut their borders or impose travel and trade restrictions out of fear, warning that such measures could push people and goods toward informal and unmonitored border crossings.