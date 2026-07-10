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Who hit Iran? US denies fresh strikes as blasts rock strategic ports and military sites

The CENTCOM has denied carrying out any strikes in Iran in the past few hours.  

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 01:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 01:59 AM IST
Who hit Iran? US denies fresh strikes as blasts rock strategic ports and military sites
Image Credit: File photo for representation

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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