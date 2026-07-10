/Who hit Iran? US denies fresh strikes as blasts rock strategic ports and military sites

New Delhi: A series of explosions rocked several parts of southern Iran on the intervening night of July 9-10, including the strategic port town of Konarak on the Gulf of Oman, but the identity of those behind the latest attacks is unclear. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied carrying out any strikes in Iran in the past few hours. Reports in the United States are reporting the same.
The statement suggests the latest attacks were carried out by someone other than the United States. Israel has not commented on the explosions, and there has been no official claim of responsibility. Iranian authorities have also not identified who carried out the latest strikes.
According to Iran's Mehr news agency, three explosions were heard in Konarak in Sistan-Baluchistan province, which hosts one of Iran's strategic ports overlooking the Gulf of Oman. The latest strikes followed a series of attacks reported across southern Iran on July 8-9, where airports, logistics facilities and the Bushehr nuclear reactor were among the sites targeted. Railway infrastructure in northern Iran also came under attack.
Earlier attacks were also reported in Ahvaz in Khuzestan province. The latest military activity coincided with funeral and burial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a joint US-Israeli operation on February 28.
These attacks also coincide with the funeral and burial proceedings for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former supreme leader who was killed in a joint air raid by the United States and Israel on February 28, this year.
Authorities have not so far confirmed what caused the explosions reported in Bushehr and nearby Choghadak. The governor of the coastal city told IRNA that officials were still examining the incident. "Whether the sound heard was from the defence of the armed forces, an enemy projectile hitting the areas or an enemy drone being targeted is still under investigation, and its definitive cause has not so far been determined," he said.
Residents in Bandar Abbas also heard loud explosions, according to Mehr News Agency. The attacks have shaken people living in southern Iran. Badriyeh, a 44-year-old homemaker from Bandar Abbas, described the situation after the latest strikes.
“For the past two nights, the noise has been extremely loud. It was worse last night, and the windows of several houses have been broken,” she told AFP.
The White House and the Pentagon had not issued any official statement on the latest explosions at the time of reporting.
Quoting an unnamed American official, some American publications have said that the United States was not involved in the latest incidents. That claim has not been independently confirmed.
The fresh attacks have also cast more doubt over the future of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran. Both countries were responding to each other's moves without finding a path towards a lasting settlement.
With this type of careful escalation, it seems that both Washington and Tehran want to continue with whatever mirage there is left of the MoU, till they can follow the next stage of war, which seems to be coming sooner than probably later.
Israel also hardened its position. Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces were ready to launch another operation against Iran if necessary.
"The army is ready and on alert for a resumption of fighting, in order to regain air superiority and strike Iran again, to eliminate threats, including a third time if necessary," he said during a ceremony at Hatzerim Air Base.
"We proved that the long arm of the Israeli Air Force can reach anywhere, from Yemen to Iran. But we must also acknowledge that the campaign is not over,” he added.
Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir said hundreds of aircraft and tens of thousands of personnel were on standby. "Even at this moment, we are monitoring what is happening in Iran and Lebanon and are ready for immediate action," he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also declared that Israel's campaign against Iran was continuing.
“The Iranian regime has been dealt a severe blow, and our policy is clear that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons, whether with or without an agreement. The war is not over, and new challenges are emerging before us," he said.
Both the United States and Iran had used the ceasefire period to prepare for another phase of confrontation. There is little evidence that Washington ever intended to honour the agreement in full. Tehran had boosted oil exports during the pause and generated an estimated $5 billion to $6 billion in revenue.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned against further US military "adventurism" and discussed the ceasefire situation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Analysts said the Strait of Hormuz has become the main point of disagreement. Iran considers control over the strategic waterway its strongest bargaining tool. This is a deal-breaker for them. They are probably willing to return to large-scale war if it means that they can continue to exercise control over the strait.
They said that Tehran believed Washington was trying to weaken its leverage by challenging its role in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's view is that there is a campaign by the United States to violate the agreement, the MoU, by depriving Iran of its strategic asset, they said.
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