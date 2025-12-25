Advertisement
NewsWorldWho Is Amrit Mandal? Second Hindu Lynched In Bangladesh This Week
BANGLADESH VIOLENCE UNREST

Who Is Amrit Mandal? Second Hindu Lynched In Bangladesh This Week

Atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are reportedly on the rise, with extremist violence continuing unabated. Critics allege that such attacks are occurring under the tacit protection of the Mohammad Yunus administration, with non-Muslim communities increasingly being targeted. Following the murder of Deepu Chandra Das, another brutal killing of a Hindu has now been reported. According to reports, a mob of extremists lynched a 29-year-old Hindu man late on Wednesday night in the Rajbari district. The incident has heightened fear among the Hindu community, with many saying they are afraid to step out of their homes amid growing concerns for their safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Amrit Mandal? Second Hindu Lynched In Bangladesh This WeekAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

