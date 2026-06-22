/Who is Andy Burnham? 'King of North' emerging as frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer

British politics may be witnessing its own Game of Thrones-style moment, with Andy Burnham, the Labour politician widely known as the "King of the North", emerging as a leading contender to succeed Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.
Attention has quickly turned to potential successors after Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as both Prime Minister and Labour Party leader. Among the names being discussed, Burnham is increasingly viewed as a frontrunner, according to the BBC.
The 56-year-old returned to Westminster last week after winning the Makerfield by-election, marking his return to the House of Commons after nearly a decade as Mayor of Greater Manchester.
His comeback has energised sections of the Labour Party searching for a fresh direction amid growing internal tensions and declining public support for the government.
Burnham is regarded by many Labour members as a figure capable of reconnecting the party with working-class voters and communities that often feel overlooked by decision-makers in London. His supporters believe he offers a more traditional Labour vision, contrasting with Starmer's centrist approach.
Born in Merseyside in January 1970, Andrew Burnham served as MP for Leigh from 2001 until 2017. During his time in Parliament, he held several senior cabinet roles under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Culture Secretary and Health Secretary.
Burnham twice sought the Labour leadership, first in 2015 and again in 2017, but was unsuccessful on both occasions.
Instead of remaining in Westminster, he chose to contest the newly created Greater Manchester mayoralty and became the region's first directly elected mayor in 2017. The role would significantly raise his national profile and reshape his political career.
Burnham earned his famous nickname during the Covid-19 pandemic after a high-profile dispute with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government over financial support for northern England during lockdown restrictions.
He argued that workers and businesses in northern regions were being treated unfairly and that government support disproportionately favoured London and the South East.
The standoff struck a chord with many voters who felt economic opportunities and political influence were concentrated in the capital. As Burnham became a vocal champion of northern interests, supporters began referring to him as the "King of the North", a nod to the popular television series Game of Thrones.
The title has remained closely associated with him ever since.
As Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham focused heavily on devolving powers away from Westminster and improving local public services.
One of his most visible projects was the expansion of the Bee Network, an integrated public transport system designed to bring buses and trams under a single framework with simplified fares.
He also backed skills programmes, economic development initiatives and efforts to increase affordable housing.
Supporters argue that his record demonstrates how regional leadership can deliver practical results, while critics point to challenges in meeting homelessness targets and note that some transport reforms were already in development before he took office.
Nevertheless, Burnham's years in local government strengthened his reputation as a politician focused on everyday issues rather than Westminster infighting.
Burnham's decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election has intensified speculation about his future ambitions.
His win, which saw him comfortably outperform candidates from Nigel Farage's Reform UK and Restore Britain, has strengthened the view among some Labour MPs that he may be the party's strongest candidate to take on Farage at the next general election.
The result has also fuelled debate within Labour about the party's future direction following Starmer's resignation.
As the leadership contest begins to take shape, Burnham's supporters believe his appeal beyond Westminster and his strong connection with northern England could prove decisive.
For now, the man known as the "King of the North" finds himself closer than ever to the top job in British politics. Whether he can turn that popularity into a successful bid for Number 10 remains the question that will dominate Labour's next chapter.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.