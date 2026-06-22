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Who is Andy Burnham? 'King of North' emerging as frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer

The 56-year-old returned to Westminster last week after winning the Makerfield by-election, marking his return to the House of Commons after nearly a decade as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 03:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Who is Andy Burnham? 'King of North' emerging as frontrunner to replace Keir Starmer
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Andy Burnham/X

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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