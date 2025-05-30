Who Is Anjali Sud: The Indian-American CEO of Tubi, Anjali Sud, is stepping in as a member of Harvard University's Board of Overseers. She will serve for two years and is replacing the recently elected Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney. This takeover comes at a time when the Ivy League college is at odds with the Trump administration regarding the enrollment of foreign students.

Who Is Anjali Sud?

Anjali Sud is a technology and media executive, and since 2023, she has been serving as CEO of Tubi, which is a free TV and movie streaming service. Previously, she was the CEO of Vimeo.

Anjali Sud pursued her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School in 2011.

She was born in Detroit and grew up in Flint, Michigan. Now, she lives in New York and has two young sons.

Anjali Sud- Work And Achievements

According to the official website of Harvard University, Anjali Sud was named among Fortune’s '40 Under 40' and Hollywood Reporter’s 'Most Powerful Women in Hollywood'.

She is also a Henry Crown Fellow at the Aspen Institute and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.

What Is Harvard's Board Of Overseers?

The Harvard Gazette described the Board of Overseers as one of Harvard’s two governing boards, along with the President and Fellows, also known as the Corporation. It was formally established in 1642.

The Board directs the visitation process, the primary means for periodic external assessment of Harvard’s Schools and departments. Through its standing committees and the around 50 visiting committees that report to them, the board probes the quality of Harvard’s programs, the Gazette added.

Now, six alumni have been newly elected as members of Harvard University’s Board of Overseers. In addition, six people are joining the board of directors of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA).

The Overseers will assume their roles on May 30, and the HAA directors will commence their terms on July 1.

Five of the new Overseers were elected for six-year terms, while Anjali Sud will serve the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Carney.

Another Indian-American As HAA Director?

Among the six newly elected HAA directors is Sanjay Seth, a climate and sustainability expert. He has worked in public, private, nonprofit, and academic sectors.

He is originally from Bismarck, North Dakota, and was the Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor for Climate and Equity for the US Environmental Protection Agency in New England.

As per the Harvard website, Sanjay Seth is co-founder and past co-president of Harvard Alumni for Climate and the Environment, an HAA Shared Interest Group with thousands of members.

The new directors were elected for three-year terms.