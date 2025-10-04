Who Is Arun Subramanian? Indian-Origin Judge Who Sentenced Sean 'Diddy' Combs To 50 Months In Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison after he was found guilty on two prostitution-related offences. However, he was reportedly acquitted of three sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian sentenced him to 50 months in prison, five years of supervised release, and a USD 500,000 fine.

ANI reported, citing NBC News, that at the hearing on October 3, the Judge explained the cause, stating that while the defence's request of 14 months "would not be sufficient," the prosecution's suggestion of 135 months was more than what would be "necessary".

"The need for general deterrence warrants a significant sentence," the judge said. "A substantial sentence must be given to serve as an example to abusers and victims alike," E! News reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Judge Arun Srinivas Subramanian?

Arun Srinivas Subramanian was born in 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and got his Juris Doctor degree (JD) from Columbia Law School in 2004. According to media reports, Judge Subramaniam's parents are Indian immigrants.

The Judge began his legal career as a law clerk for Judge Dennis Jacobs at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Following this, he worked as a law clerk for Judge Gerard E. Lynch at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

After which, he worked as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of the United States Supreme Court.

Also Read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison On Prostitution-Related Charges

Sean 'Diddy' In Court

The 55-year-old has a right to appeal the sentence. Before the judge's ruling, Combs apologised in court to victims Cassie Ventura and "Jane."

"My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," he said. "I was sick, sick from the drugs, I was out of control, I needed help and I didn't get the help," E! News reported.

Combs continued, "I lost my self-respect. I have been humbled and broken to my core. I hate myself right now, I've been stripped down to nothing. I am truly sorry for it all, no matter what they say."

In a letter submitted to the judge in charge of his sentencing, Combs stated that he lost his "way" over time, noting his sobriety, according to the outlet.

The letter also included an apology to Ventura, who dated Combs on and off from 2007 to 2018 and was one of the prosecution's major witnesses.

Ahead of the sentencing, Judge Subramanian, who presided over Combs' federal trial, had denied the his plea for an acquittal linked to his convictions on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

(with ANI inputs)