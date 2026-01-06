Who Is Barry Pollack? Julian Assange’s Lawyer Now Defending Venezuelan Leader Maduro In US Court

New York: Washington’s veteran lawyer Barry J. Pollack, who is best known for representing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, will lead the defense for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a sweeping US criminal case that could raise urgent questions about sovereign immunity and the legality of his capture.

Pollack, who stood beside Maduro in a Manhattan federal court on Monday, watched as the former Venezuelan president pleaded not guilty to a four‑count indictment accusing him of orchestrating a complex conspiracy to traffic cocaine into the United States with help from armed guerrilla forces, cartels and international gang networks.

At Maduro’s arraignment earlier this week, Pollack signalled that his defense strategy will include challenging the operation that brought Maduro to US soil. He referred to Saturday’s extraordinary military raid as a “military abduction” and said that legal arguments over the lawfulness of the capture are likely to play a central role in his work.

He also suggested that the Venezuelan leader’s legal team may raise challenges tied to sovereign immunity as the head of a foreign government.

Pollack is a high‑profile trial lawyer with more than three decades of experience handling complex federal cases that often intersect with national security, public corruption and political controversy. He is a partner at the Washington, D.C. firm Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler LLP. His career has taken him into some of the most challenging courtrooms in the United States.

His stellar resume includes work that reached international headlines. In 2024, he negotiated a rare plea agreement for Julian Assange, enabling the WikiLeaks founder to plead guilty to a single count under the Espionage Act abroad and walk free from a British prison before returning to Australia. That deal brought a dramatic end to years of legal battles and earned Pollack recognition as a lawyer capable of representing sensitive and politically charged legal terrain.

Legal commentators have described Pollack as “a thorough and deep‑thinking lawyer” who “lives, breathes and sleeps trials” and carries a reputation for relentless focus on jury strategy and courtroom preparedness.

Over his long career, he has represented corporate executives, high‑ranking officials and individuals in federal investigations and trials that drew national attention.

One of Pollack’s notable courtroom victories came in the aftermath of the Enron scandal, where he secured a complete acquittal for a former Enron executive charged with fraud following the company’s collapse, one of the few such wins among the many prosecutions tied to the energy giant’s downfall.

Beyond headline cases, Pollack also has a record of pro bono work that changed lives. He led legal teams that overturned wrongful convictions, including the case of Martin Tankleff, a man who spent 17 years in prison before evidence of his innocence emerged. Pollack’s efforts in that case won him recognition, including the Defender of Innocence Award and the Gideon Champion of Justice Award.

His leadership roles extend beyond individual cases. He has served as president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and is a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Board of Criminal Lawyers. The honours reflect his standing among his peers as one of the nation’s elite defense attorneys.

The legal questions raised by Maduro’s defense team, especially regarding the legality of his transfer to US custody and his immunity from prosecution as a former head of state, could influence this case into a major test of international law and US jurisdiction.

Pollack’s selection shows that Maduro’s defense will be vigorous, strategic and rooted in decades of experience defending high‑stakes clients under intense public scrutiny.

As the case proceeds in Manhattan, legal experts and international observers will be watching closely.