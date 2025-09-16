Who Is Bill Ackman? Check His Net Worth, Charlie Kirk Case Connection And More

Charlie Kirk's assassination has given American politicians and commentators a new opportunity to make shocking claims. Conservative commentator Candace Owens has now made some serious claims related to Kirk and Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Notably, Ackman has pushed back against serious allegations made by conservative commentator Candace Owens following the sudden death of activist Charlie Kirk.

In a recent video and a series of social media posts, Owens claimed that Ackman, Kirk, and Babylon Bee chief executive Seth Dillon had taken part in a tense meeting in the Hamptons, during which pressure and even “threats” were allegedly used to sway Kirk’s position on Israel.

Ackman rejected the accusation outright in a statement on X on Monday, describing Owens’ account as “completely untrue” and defamatory. “At no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk, Turning Point, or anyone connected to him,” he wrote, stressing that the claims were baseless.

Who Is Bill Acman?

Bill Ackman, whose full name is William Albert Ackman, was born on May 11, 1966, in Chappaqua, New York. He studied at Harvard College, where he graduated magna cum laude, and later earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ackman began his career in 1992 when he co-founded Gotham Partners, an investment firm that managed both public and private equity portfolios. After Gotham Partners closed, he went on to establish Pershing Square Capital Management in 2003–04, where he continues to serve as chief executive officer. Through Pershing Square, Ackman became known as one of the most prominent activist investors of his generation, often taking large positions in companies and pushing for major strategic or operational changes.

Bill Acman Investment

Over the years, he has been involved in several high-profile investment campaigns. He drew attention with his short position against the bond insurer MBIA, and later with his controversial and costly involvement in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health). On the other hand, he has also had notable successes, including investments in Chipotle and a highly profitable hedge at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when his credit protection strategy earned billions for his fund.

Bill Acman Networth

As of 2025, Ackman’s net worth is estimated at around US$9–9.4 billion. Beyond Pershing Square, he has played leadership roles in related investment entities such as Pershing Square SPARC Holdings and has been connected with companies like Howard Hughes Holdings.

Ackman is also known for his philanthropy. In 2006, he created the Pershing Square Foundation, which supports initiatives in education, healthcare, human rights, and social justice. He has signed The Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half of his wealth over his lifetime or through his estate.

In addition to his financial career, Ackman has become a prominent voice in public debates, frequently speaking out on social, political, and governance issues, including recent controversies around leadership at Harvard University.