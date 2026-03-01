Who is Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi? new IRGC Commander-in-Chief amid escalating conflict in Middle East

Iran has appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as per several reports.

IRGC announced on Sunday that veteran military officer Ahmad Vahidi, former Minister of Defence and Interior, has been appointed as its new Commander-in-Chief. Vahidi had been serving as interim chief for six months prior to his formal appointment.

Iranian authorities have not yet released an official public decree confirming the appointment, but the reported decision comes amid major disruption in the country’s command structure following recent strikes on senior military and political leaders.

The IRGC, an elite force responsible for safeguarding the Islamic Republic and extending Iran’s influence abroad, remains a central pillar of Tehran’s security strategy and regional operations.

His promotion comes amid ongoing hostilities between Iran and the joint US–Israeli forces, which launched a military operation on Saturday codenamed Operation Epic Fury (US) and Operation "Roar of the Lion" (Israel). The strikes targeted multiple Iranian military sites, government offices, and residences of top political leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The 86-year-old leader, who had ruled Iran since 1989, was reported killed in the operation, according to Reuters.