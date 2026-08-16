/Who Is Cami Clark? Anthropic CEO’s wife asked Epstein to invest in luxury porn company

Cami Clark, the wife and key adviser to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, sought an investments from the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein for what she described as a “revolutionary porn company” aimed at women, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal and emails contained in the Epstein files
In March 2011, literary agent John Brockman introduced Clark to Jeffrey Epstein, who by then had already been convicted in 2008 as a sex offender and for soliciting prostitution.
Emails from the Epstein files show that Brockman recommended Epstein meet Clark and her business partner Michell Capocefalo for dinner, specifically advising that he “should connect for dinner” with them.
Cami responded to the introductory email by writing, “We would love to have dinner with you this evening.” The following day, she emailed the company’s funding requirements and remarked, “It was FANTASTIC meeting you last night!”
A few days afterward, she forwarded the script and treatment for the company’s initial films, noting that he “might enjoy” the material with “the ladies.”
"In an email, she wrote, "Jeffrey! We thought you and the ladies might enjoy the script/treatment for our first 4 films, American Girl in Paris. A little nsfw... C"
A year later, in March, she inquired whether Epstein would be interested in investing in businesses belonging to her and a colleague. There is, however, no evidence that any funding was ever provided. In a separate email, Epstein had replied, “Can’t do TV sex.”
In July 2012, she also invited Epstein to a housewarming party, though the emails give no indication that the two met in person again.
Clark has been characterised as a “sounding board and strategic adviser” to Amodei and his company, with the report prompting questions about the extent of her influence over both of them.
Although she holds no official position at the firm, she functions as an influential behind-the-scenes adviser. She is frequently observed occupying a front-row seat when her husband speaks at major events such as Davos and engages with investors at high-profile gatherings including the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley.
Even at the recent AI Impact Summit in New Delhi this year, where each executive was allowed to bring one additional person, Amodei brought his wife, while most other executives brought colleagues.
Clark was born in Nevada, United States, in 1979. After dating former Google chief Eric Schmidt for three years beginning in 2014, she married Amodei in 2022.
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