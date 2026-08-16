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Who Is Cami Clark? Anthropic CEO’s wife asked Epstein to invest in luxury porn company

Cami Clark, wife and informal adviser to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, sought investment from Jeffrey Epstein for a women-focused “revolutionary porn company” in 2011–12, though there is no evidence Epstein funded the venture.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
Who Is Cami Clark? Anthropic CEO’s wife asked Epstein to invest in luxury porn company
Image Credit: X/@MahalaxmiRaman

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Who Is Cami Clark? Anthropic CEO’s wife asked Epstein to invest in luxury porn company
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