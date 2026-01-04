Who Is Delcy Rodriguez? Venezuela’s New Interim President After Maduro’s Arrest

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has appointed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Interim President, a day after the United States launched an attack on the South American country and claimed to have captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

In its order, the court said Rodriguez would take charge to keep the government running and protect the country during the crisis.

The move follows Venezuela’s constitution, which clearly outlines what happens if a president is absent. Accoring to CNN, Under Articles 233 and 234, whether the president’s absence is temporary or permanent, the vice president assumes the presidential duties.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Is Delcy Rodriguez?

Rodriguez is a senior leader in Venezuela’s socialist government and is 56 years old. A close ally of President Maduro, she has served in several key roles, including Vice President, Finance Minister, and Oil Minister. Over the years, she has gained strong control over economic policy as the country dealt with US sanctions and rising inflation.

Maduro has previously referred to her as a 'tiger' for her vigorous defence of his regime. A native of Caracas, Rodriguez is the daughter of Jorge Antonio Rodriguez, a leftist guerrilla leader and the founder of the Liga Socialista party.

She pursued a law degree at the Central University of Venezuela, according to CNN, and has ascended swiftly through the political ranks over the last ten years.

In June 2018, Maduro appointed Rodriguez as Vice President, making the announcement on X and highlighting her as "a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary, and proven in countless battles."

In August 2024, Maduro expanded Rodriguez's responsibilities by adding the oil ministry, charging her with overseeing the growing US sanctions imposed on Venezuela's crucial industry.

She has also taken on the role of the nation's chief economic authority.

Trump Comments on Venezuela Leadership Change

For now, US President Donald Trump said he has allowed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to remain in charge after she was sworn in as Nicolás Maduro’s successor.

Trump said Rodriguez was ready to take steps that the US believes are needed “to make Venezuela great again”.

Rodriguez strongly rejected the US position and accused Washington of aggression. According to IANS, she said, “This regime change would also allow for the seizure of our energy, mineral, and natural resources.”

She also insisted that Maduro remains the country’s leader, declaring, “There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolas Maduro.”

(From the reports of IANS)