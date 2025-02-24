Who Is Friedrich Merz? Conservative Leader Set To Lead Germany After Winning Polls

Friedrich Merz, a seasoned politician without prior government experience, is stepping into leadership at a pivotal time for Germany. As the country grapples with significant economic and diplomatic challenges, and Europe seeks fresh leadership amid transatlantic uncertainty, Merz's ascent marks a crucial shift in German politics.

Who Is Friedrich Merz?

Friedrich Merz was born on November 11, 1955, in Brilon, Germany, into a family with a deep-rooted legal background. He joined the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in 1972 and later pursued a law degree, beginning his studies in 1976. In 1981, he married Charlotte Merz, a fellow legal professional who went on to become a judge. The couple has three children.

Hailing from Sauerland, a traditionally Catholic and socially conservative region in western Germany, Merz has long embodied the values of pre-reunification West Germany—strong transatlantic ties, pro-business policies, and a firm conservative stance. His political journey began in 1989 when he was elected to the European Parliament, and his commanding presence and deep voice made him a natural fit for the CDU’s ideological landscape at the time.

At 69, his political resurgence is remarkable. Just a few years ago, he was largely considered a figure of the past, having transitioned into a successful career as a corporate lobbyist and board member. A protégé of the late Wolfgang Schäuble, a champion of fiscal conservatism, Merz swiftly rose through the ranks of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), leading its parliamentary faction in the early 2000s.

Despite initial setbacks in his bids to succeed Angela Merkel as party leader in 2018 and 2021, Merz’s persistence paid off in 2022. Taking the helm of the CDU, he promised a decisive break from Merkel’s centrist approach, aiming to shift the party rightward in an effort to counter the rise of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Now, as he prepares to lead in one of Germany’s most challenging eras, Merz faces the test of uniting his party while navigating the complexities of both domestic and international politics.