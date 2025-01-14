Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Why Is She Trending As Mark Carney Announces Run For Canada PM Post?

With Justin Trudeau out of the Prime Ministerial race and the Liberal Party looking for a new leader, the Canadian political environment is undergoing several twists and turns. While Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announced his candidature for the post, former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney has said that he's best to lead the country. As soon as Carney announced his interest in the top post, social media users dug up his old photos in which he was spotted with Ghislaine Maxwell and the name started trending on X.

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, born on December 25, 1961, is a British former socialite and convicted sex offender and child sex trafficker. She is the daughter of British media proprietor Robert Maxwell. In the 1990s, she became associated with financier Jeffrey Epstein, acting as his confidante and facilitator. In 2021, Maxwell was convicted in the United States on charges including sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to transport minors for illegal sexual activity, related to her role in procuring and grooming underage girls for Epstein's abuse. She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and is currently incarcerated at FCI Tallahassee.

Who Is Mark Carney?

Mark Carney, born on March 16, 1965, in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Canada, is a distinguished economist and banker. He served as the Governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 and as the Governor of the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020, being the first non-Briton to hold the latter position. Carney is said to be in the race for the leadership of Canada's Liberal Party following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation.