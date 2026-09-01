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Who is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-origin taxi driver convicted of rape loses US citizenship

India-born taxi driver Gurmeet Singh, convicted in New York of rape and kidnapping and sentenced to 20 years in prison, has had his US citizenship revoked by a federal court after he concealed the crimes during the naturalisation process.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Who is Gurmeet Singh? Indian-origin taxi driver convicted of rape loses US citizenship
Image Credit: X/@AGToddBlanche

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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