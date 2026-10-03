/Who is Hamam al-Hammami? The flydubai terror suspect flagged as security risk in 2024

Hamam al-Hammami, the flydubai co-pilot accused of cockpit attack on Indian captain Smit Machchhar, was previously flagged as a security risk at Oman Air. UAE prosecutors are investigating the September 30 incident on flight FZ1073 as a terrorist act. Investigators are now tracing the Omani citizen's career, UK studies, and international travel.
ABC News reported that al-Hammami, 29, was working as a trainee co-pilot at Oman Air in 2024 when extremist material was allegedly found in his possession. Senior intelligence and law enforcement officials told the network that he was grounded from flying for a year and moved to an administrative role. Oman Air has not publicly detailed the material or the internal process that followed.
The timing is critical because al-Hammami later returned to commercial flying elsewhere. CNN reported that a now-deleted LinkedIn profile in his name showed nearly seven years at Oman Air, ending in February 2025. The same profile listed Royal Air Maroc from June 2025 to January 2026. CNN said a source familiar with the investigation confirmed the profile belonged to him.
An Israeli official told CNN that al-Hammami had worked at flydubai for about eight months before the September 30 incident. That places his move to the Dubai-based carrier in early 2026. Flydubai has stated that it cannot discuss details during the active investigation.
Al-Hammami is an Omani citizen who was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother, according to CNN. His former online profile also said he studied aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University in England. CNN reported that the university confirmed a man with his name completed a three-year distance-learning course and graduated in 2023.
As investigators probe the background of flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami following his cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar, attention has turned to his past travel. Some regional reports claim al-Hammami spent time in Syria and may have been exposed to extremist ideas there. However, UAE authorities have not confirmed when he was in Syria, how long he stayed, where he lived, or whether the visit had any connection to the incident. The 2011–2017 timeline circulating online remains pure speculation, not a fact in the investigation.
Attorney-General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said investigators found that the co-pilot "attempted to carry out a terrorist act" by attacking Machchhar inside the cockpit with a crash axe and trying to take control of the aircraft. Authorities are examining physical and digital evidence along with potential networks connected to the incident.
Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the cockpit attack occurred. The aircraft diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia and landed safely. Saudi Arabia later transferred the suspect to the UAE, where investigators are examining the case.
CNN also reported that images associated with terrorist groups appeared on social media accounts linked to al-Hammami about nine hours after the attack. The network said it was unclear who posted them or whether they had been scheduled in advance. Investigators are examining his employment history, online activity, and contacts to establish his motive and determine if anyone else was involved.
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