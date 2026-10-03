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Who is Hamam al-Hammami? The flydubai terror suspect flagged as security risk in 2024

Who is Hamam al-Hammami, the flydubai co-pilot accused in the FZ1073 cockpit attack? Here is what is known about his aviation career, UK studies, and the ongoing UAE terrorism investigation surrounding the incident.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
Who is Hamam al-Hammami? The flydubai terror suspect flagged as security risk in 2024
Image Credit: X, ANI/Reuters. Hamam al-Hammami.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Who is Hamam al-Hammami? The flydubai terror suspect flagged as security risk in 2024
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