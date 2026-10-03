/Who is Hamam al-Hammami? The flydubai terror suspect flagged as security risk in 2024

As investigators probe the background of flydubai co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami following his cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar, attention has turned to his past travel. Some regional reports claim al-Hammami spent time in Syria and may have been exposed to extremist ideas there. However, UAE authorities have not confirmed when he was in Syria, how long he stayed, where he lived, or whether the visit had any connection to the incident. The 2011–2017 timeline circulating online remains pure speculation, not a fact in the investigation.