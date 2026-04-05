Who is Hamideh Soleimani Afshar? US revokes permanent residency of Qassem Soleimani’s niece, her daughter

The niece and grand-niece of late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Major General Qasem Soleimani were detained on Friday night after their lawful US permanent resident status was revoked, according to the report of CBS News.

In a statement issued Saturday, the State Department said that Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It alleged that Soleimani Afshar had promoted Iranian regime propaganda, praised attacks on US forces in the Middle East, and referred to America as the “Great Satan,” even as she lived what it described as a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles.

"As identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran," the US State Department said in a statement.

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The US Department of Homeland Security said Soleimani Afshar’s 2019 asylum application was “fraudulent,” noting that she made at least four return trips to Iran after receiving a green card. The State Department added that her husband has also been barred from entering the United States. DHS said the government is now taking steps to revoke their green cards and proceed with their deportation.

Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. Widely regarded as the architect behind Iran’s regional military activities, he is revered as a national figure by supporters of the country’s theocratic system.

Largely unknown within Iran prior to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, Soleimani’s stature and aura grew after American officials called for his elimination, accusing him of aiding militants with advanced roadside bombs that killed and injured US troops.

Later on, Soleimani went on to become Iran's most recognizable battlefield commander.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had also revoked the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani, the daughter of former Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, along with her husband, Seyed Kalantar Motamedi.

Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security official, was killed in an airstrike last month, and his daughter and her husband are no longer in the country.

"The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," Rubio said in a statement on X.

Rubio used the same rarely exercised authority last year to support the detention and deportation of several pro-Palestinian activists holding legal status, including Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. However, those actions have been challenged in federal courts, with lawsuits arguing that Rubio’s decisions infringed on the activists’ right to free speech.