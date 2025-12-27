Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3000522https://zeenews.india.com/world/who-is-james-singer-whose-concert-was-cancelled-after-mob-attack-in-bangladesh-3000522.html
NewsWorldWho Is James? Singer Whose Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack In Bangladesh
JAMES BANGLADESHI SINGER

Who Is James? Singer Whose Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack In Bangladesh

The incident took place around 120 kilometres south-west of Dhaka, where James was scheduled to perform as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school. According to local media reports, the concert was due to begin around 9 pm when a group of individuals attempted to force their way into the venue.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is James? Singer Whose Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack In BangladeshScreen grab from the video viral on X

A concert by renowned Bangladeshi musician Faruq Mahfuz Anam, popularly known as James, was cancelled in the central Bangladeshi town of Faridpur on Friday night after a mob attacked the venue, leaving more than 25 people injured.

The incident took place around 120 kilometres south-west of Dhaka, where James was scheduled to perform as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school. According to local media reports, the concert was due to begin around 9 pm when a group of individuals attempted to force their way into the venue. The situation quickly escalated, with bricks, stones and chairs thrown at concertgoers, prompting organisers to call off the event.

Watch here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The attack has heightened concerns over the safety of artists, performers and cultural spaces in Bangladesh, amid a recent rise in similar incidents.

Who Is James?

Faruq Mahfuz Anam James is one of Bangladesh’s most influential rock musicians. Born in 1964 and raised in Chittagong, he is the son of a government official who served as Chairman of the Chittagong Education Board. James is best known as the frontman of the band Nagar Baul, previously called Feelings.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, James and Nagar Baul became part of what is often described as the “big three” of Bangla rock, alongside LRB and Ark. The band played a key role in shaping and popularising hard rock and psychedelic rock in Bangladesh.

Nagar Baul released its debut album Station Road in 1987, while James followed it up with his first solo album, Annonna, in 1988. Over the years, he earned the nickname “Guru” from fans, reflecting his lasting influence on the country’s music scene.

James also gained recognition in India through his work in Bollywood. He sang the hit song Bheegi Bheegi from the 2005 film Gangster, followed by Chal Chalein in Woh Lamhe (2006). His playback singing credits include Rishtey and Alvida (Reprise) from Life in a… Metro, as well as Bebasi from the 2013 film Warning 3D.

Beyond music, James has appeared in television advertisements, including a Pepsi commercial aired in Bangladesh and West Bengal in the early 2000s, and a 2011 Bangladeshi advert for the energy drink Black Horse.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with several prominent lyricists, such as poet Shamsur Rahman, Lucky Akhand, Prince Mahmud, Marjuk Rasel, Shibli and Deholovi, further cementing his status as a leading figure in Bangladeshi popular music.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Banarasi saree
Elegant Saree Styles for Traditional and Modern Wear on Amazon
women’s fashion
4 Maxi and Midi Dresses for Effortless Day-to-Night Styling
Punjab
Punjab CM To Chair Cabinet Meeting On Dec 29 Ahead Of Assembly Session
India-Pakistan conflict
Munir's Dangerous Game: Building An 'Islamic NATO' To Encircle India
Stud earrings
Minimal to Modern Stud Earrings That Elevate Everyday Style
dna with rahul sinha
Trump's Calculated Strike: Terrorism Crackdown Or Africa Oil Grab? | DNA
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces to Add Grace to Everyday and Festive Looks
Bangladesh
Congress Reacts To Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus, Calls It ‘Matter Of Concern’
women’s fashion
Chic Everyday Tops That Move From Desk Hours to Evening Plans
america on russia ukraine war
Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready