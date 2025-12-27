Who Is James? Singer Whose Concert Was Cancelled After Mob Attack In Bangladesh

A concert by renowned Bangladeshi musician Faruq Mahfuz Anam, popularly known as James, was cancelled in the central Bangladeshi town of Faridpur on Friday night after a mob attacked the venue, leaving more than 25 people injured.

The incident took place around 120 kilometres south-west of Dhaka, where James was scheduled to perform as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school. According to local media reports, the concert was due to begin around 9 pm when a group of individuals attempted to force their way into the venue. The situation quickly escalated, with bricks, stones and chairs thrown at concertgoers, prompting organisers to call off the event.

The attack has heightened concerns over the safety of artists, performers and cultural spaces in Bangladesh, amid a recent rise in similar incidents.

Who Is James?

Faruq Mahfuz Anam James is one of Bangladesh’s most influential rock musicians. Born in 1964 and raised in Chittagong, he is the son of a government official who served as Chairman of the Chittagong Education Board. James is best known as the frontman of the band Nagar Baul, previously called Feelings.

Rising to prominence in the 1990s, James and Nagar Baul became part of what is often described as the “big three” of Bangla rock, alongside LRB and Ark. The band played a key role in shaping and popularising hard rock and psychedelic rock in Bangladesh.

Nagar Baul released its debut album Station Road in 1987, while James followed it up with his first solo album, Annonna, in 1988. Over the years, he earned the nickname “Guru” from fans, reflecting his lasting influence on the country’s music scene.

James also gained recognition in India through his work in Bollywood. He sang the hit song Bheegi Bheegi from the 2005 film Gangster, followed by Chal Chalein in Woh Lamhe (2006). His playback singing credits include Rishtey and Alvida (Reprise) from Life in a… Metro, as well as Bebasi from the 2013 film Warning 3D.

Beyond music, James has appeared in television advertisements, including a Pepsi commercial aired in Bangladesh and West Bengal in the early 2000s, and a 2011 Bangladeshi advert for the energy drink Black Horse.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with several prominent lyricists, such as poet Shamsur Rahman, Lucky Akhand, Prince Mahmud, Marjuk Rasel, Shibli and Deholovi, further cementing his status as a leading figure in Bangladeshi popular music.