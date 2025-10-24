Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Accused In California Crash That Killed 3; White House Reacts To Incident

California Crash: In a deadly crash in California, three people lost their lives. At the center of the incident is a man named Jashanpreet Singh, who was later arrested for allegedly causing the fiery semi-truck accident. The police authorities stated that the accused was driving a big rig on the I-10 Freeway when he crashed into slow-moving traffic without braking.

The impact caused a huge fire that left three people dead and several others injured, including Singh himself.

Investigators said toxicology tests confirmed that the accused driver was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

White House Reaction To California Crash

According to an ANI report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday (local time) highlighted a pattern of criminal illegal immigrants being issued commercial vehicle licenses. She went on to accuse California of giving a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to an illegal alien who killed three people in a major crash, while intoxicated and driving under the influence, prompting an investigation by the Department of Transportation.

During the White House Press briefing, Leavitt said, "I can confirm that California gave this individual a license, and it is something that the Department of Transportation has already looked into. I know Secretary Duffy, who is doing a phenomenal job, has spoken on this many times in the crackdown that the Department of Transportation is taking on these licenses that are being wrongfully issued to people who clearly do not deserve to uphold these positions."

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh?

The accused was reportedly identified by authorities as 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh. It was not confirmed if the illegal immigrant was an Indian or not.

Highlighting concerns over licenses issued to undocumented immigrants, Leavitt said that Jashanpreet Singh entered the country in 2022 through the southern border and was "released" by the previous Biden administration. Leavitt said that this incident shows a "disturbing pattern" of "criminal illegal aliens" being issued commercial licenses.

"As for this case in California, on October 22, ICE lodged an immigration detainer for this individual following his arrest by local authorities in California on charges of manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence. He killed three people. And he first entered the United States in 2022 through the southern border. And he was released into our country by the previous administration. ICE has lodged a separate detainer for this individual. And these tragedies are following a disturbing pattern of these criminal illegal aliens being issued commercial vehicle licenses. The Department of Transportation is absolutely cracking down on that...," she said.

Action In California Road Accident

The Department of Transportation is taking action, with Secretary Sean Duffy criticising states like California for failing to enforce federal English-language requirements for commercial truck drivers. California risks losing over $40 million in highway safety funding due to noncompliance.

According to the ANI report, a new bill, the SAFE Drivers Act, proposed banning foreign-language truck driver tests and revoking licenses issued to undocumented immigrants.

The bill also includes reporting requirements states must make annually to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration detailing the number of prospective, successful and compliant applicants.

The SAFE Drivers Act comes on the heels of the Trump administration's decision to withhold $40 million from California after Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal immigrant, struck and killed three people after making an illegal U-Turn in Florida in August.

The California crash has sparked concerns about wrongful licenses and public safety.

(with ANI inputs)