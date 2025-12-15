Who Is Jose Antonio Kast? Chile’s Newly Elected Right-Wing President And Trump Admirer

Chile has chosen right-wing leader José Antonio Kast as its next president following an election campaign heavily focused on public security, immigration, and rising crime. Kast secured a decisive victory, winning over 58% of the vote in his third bid for the presidency.

His win represents Chile’s most significant political shift to the right since the end of the military dictatorship in 1990. Kast has drawn attention for his favorable remarks about former dictator Augusto Pinochet. In the runoff, he defeated Jeannette Jara, the candidate of the ruling left-wing coalition and a member of the Communist Party.

Who Is José Antonio Kast?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

José Antonio Kast, 59, heads Chile’s Republican Party and finally captured the presidency after two previous unsuccessful attempts. According to reports by The New York Times, he is a father of nine whose worldview is shaped by conservative Roman Catholic values and neoliberal economic principles.

Over the course of his long political career, Kast has consistently taken hardline right-wing positions. He strongly opposes illegal immigration, abortion even in cases of rape, and many environmental protection measures. Among his proposals are the construction of border barriers, the use of the military in areas with high crime rates, and the deportation of undocumented migrants.

Kast’s family background has also drawn scrutiny. His brother served as a minister during Pinochet’s rule, while his father was reportedly a member of the Nazi Party. Pinochet, a former army general, came to power after a US-backed coup in 1973 and governed Chile for 17 years, a period marked by widespread human rights violations, enforced disappearances, and aggressive free-market reforms.

During the campaign, Kast repeatedly warned that Chile was sliding into disorder and insecurity. He promised to reestablish control, tighten immigration enforcement, and implement significant cuts in government spending.

An open admirer of former US president Donald Trump, Kast is expected to align closely with him ideologically. His policy agenda mirrors several Trump-era ideas, including plans for border walls along Chile’s frontiers with Peru and Bolivia, the construction of high-security prisons, and large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants, many of whom have arrived from Venezuela.

Although Chile remains one of South America’s most stable and secure nations, growing immigration and the rise of organized crime in recent years have unsettled many citizens. Kast frequently linked these concerns during his campaign, a message that resonated strongly with a large segment of voters.